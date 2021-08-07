Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Suicide Squad’ Killer Easter Eggs Explained: Did You Catch All These References?

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad]. We all know the drill by now: where there’s a superhero movie, there are tons of easter eggs waiting to be discovered. It couldn’t be different with The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s glorious take on DC’s Task Force X. Admittedly, TheSuicide Squad is an atypical superhero movie since it’s more concerned with telling its story than connecting to a bigger cinematic universe. That means the film has fewer easter eggs than your average superhero movie.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Gunn
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#The Suicide Squad#Cold War#Thesuicide Squad#Corto Maltese#Team A#Polka Dot Man#The Calendar Man#Detective Comics#New Jacket Harley Quinn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Fans are Infuriated by James Gunn's Decision to Kill [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Margot Robbie On Hold As Harley Quinn; Could Get Recast (Rumor)

Following Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad bombing at the box office, it's reported Margot Robbie will be taking a break playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU with it even speculated the character could be recast down the road. Both of the movies have underperformed at the box office,...
MoviesTalking With Tami

New Movie: The Suicide Squad Starring Idris Elba, John Cena

From the horribly beautiful mind of writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. In theaters on August 6 and available on HBO Max. More inside…. Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Suicide Squad Star Shows Support For David Ayer After The Director's Emotional Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As soon as Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would finally be released via HBO Max, some fans immediately began calling for the studio to do the same with David Ayer’s 2017 Suicide Squad movie. Both blockbusters suffered from studio interference, and Ayer recently shared an emotional post further explaining his feelings about the movie. And now original Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez has shared his support for the director.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Comments On The David Ayer Cut Of ‘Suicide Squad’

Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie has commented on the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad and whether or not she wants to see it. By now it is well known that something went very wrong during the productions of the early installments of the DC Extended Universe, specifically after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is also well known by now that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad was not the film that director David Ayer intended for audiences to see. The release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max, however, has given fans and the director hope that audiences may see the cut the director wanted to be released.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Weigh In on David Ayer’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday. “I think that’s all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible for,” Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic Harley Quinn in both Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” told Variety‘s...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad: Daniela Melchior did the casting with real rats

The Suicide Squad is getting closer to hitting theaters. Now, Daniela Melchior revealed that she did the casting with real rats. The Suicide Squad promises to be a fascinating, gory and fun movie. The first critics of the film assure that James Gunn was in every detail, and this information is not surprising. The director wanted everything to be surprising and believable, so Daniela Melchior had to cast real rats to play Ratchatcher 2.
MoviesEW.com

Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How did the comebacks fare on The Suicide Squad?

Amanda Waller, Rick Flag, and Harley Quinn returned for James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad. So were the three characters in the story. Since the production of The Suicide Squad, under the leadership of the legendary James Gunn, the director made it clear that it was not a sequel. In the same way, it was confirmed later that it was not a reboot, then the doubt grew. Now, after its release, it is known that it is simply a temporarily independent film, so it does not adhere to any of the elements of the edition of David Yesterday (2016).
Video GamesTVOvermind

Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?

The latest DC/Fortnite comic book crossover saw Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Deathstroke make their way onto the Fortnite: Battle Royale island without any memory of their past lives or how they got there. (Spoiler alert) In the final issue of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point limited-run comic event, we discovered that Deathstroke was working with none other than Lex Luthor to infiltrate the Fortnite island and bring the rift to DC continuity starting with Metropolis. It turns out that Luthor is also working with Fortnite’s own Doctor Slone, a new character of whom we don’t know much at the moment. So, now that we’ve seen all these different DC characters appear in a Fortnite comic book crossover, which DC characters do we want to see come with the next DC/Fortnite comic crossover?
MoviesNME

James Gunn reveals the one ‘Suicide Squad’ character he couldn’t kill off

James Gunn has opened up about the one Suicide Squad character that he couldn’t bring himself to kill off in his latest film. While Gunn kills off several characters in the opening scene of his latest film, The Suicide Squad, he revealed to Variety that there was one character he couldn’t bring himself to kill, even though it was in his original plan to do so.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sean Gunn Is Calendar Man in New The Suicide Squad Character Trailer

Just when you thought there was no way James Gunn could have possibly crammed any more DC supervillains into The Suicide Squad, it's been revealed that Sean Gunn will appear in the movie as Calendar Man. Our first look at the character was revealed in a new featurette teasing some of the many, many characters we'll be meeting in the movie. You can watch the video below.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: R-Rated Guardians of the Galaxy Comparison Explained By James Gunn

James Gunn is on pace to direct the biggest franchises in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe. Because of that, it's inevitable that comparisons between The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy will be drawn, especially since both properties feature a group of D-list irreverent heroes. Despite the comparisons, Gunn says the properties couldn't be further apart.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)

Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported that that week's DC Comics ads for Infinite Frontier had questions to ask. We did the same last weekend as well. And presumably, some comic books out this week have some more answers to give – and probably some more questions to be asked. Well, they are doing it again with a new set of questions and answers. And Bleeding Cool got a sneak peek at the third "Multiversal Mysteries To Be Solved" for Director Bones of the DEO.
MoviesPosted by
Hot 104.7

Five Ways ‘The Suicide Squad’ Contradicts the First Film

James Gunn has repeatedly insisted his The Suicide Squad is not a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. “Frankly, the weirdness of doing a sequel that’s not a sequel was part of the appeal of it,” he said during one widely quoted interview. Wikipedia (which is never wrong) describes The Suicide Squad as a “standalone sequel,” whatever that means.

Comments / 0

Community Policy