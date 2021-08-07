‘The Suicide Squad’ Killer Easter Eggs Explained: Did You Catch All These References?

The latest DC/Fortnite comic book crossover saw Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Deathstroke make their way onto the Fortnite: Battle Royale island without any memory of their past lives or how they got there. (Spoiler alert) In the final issue of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point limited-run comic event, we discovered that Deathstroke was working with none other than Lex Luthor to infiltrate the Fortnite island and bring the rift to DC continuity starting with Metropolis. It turns out that Luthor is also working with Fortnite’s own Doctor Slone, a new character of whom we don’t know much at the moment. So, now that we’ve seen all these different DC characters appear in a Fortnite comic book crossover, which DC characters do we want to see come with the next DC/Fortnite comic crossover?