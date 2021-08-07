'Dead Space': 5 Great Moments From the Sci-Fi Survival Horror Franchise
With a new installment of the beloved survival horror franchise just announced by Electronic Arts in the form of a remake of the original Dead Space for the next generation of consoles, it’s the perfect time to take a look back at the iconic moments that made the first game and its sequel such stone-cold classics. Wait, what’s that? There were three games you say? We must have blocked it from our collective memories.collider.com
Comments / 0