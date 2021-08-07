The Rangers third line will need to score too

It’s no secret that the Detroit Red Wings have had some excellent drafts in recent offseasons. Steve Yzerman took over for Ken Holland in April of 2019 , and he started his tenure with a bang. The team had possession of the sixth overall pick in the 2019 Entry Draft, and with his first selection as general manager, Yzerman took German defenseman Moritz Seider. The gasps in the room were distinct, and the draft analysts were flabbergasted with the selection. Even Seider was surprised as the television feed flipped to show him with his mouth gaping open and then covering it with his hands in utter shock. Bob McKenzie ranked him 16th overall, which is still a great place to be, but most, if not all, people believed choosing him at sixth was a huge reach.