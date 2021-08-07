The Rangers third line will need to score too
One of the more questionable narratives that has arisen this offseason is that the Rangers are going to use their third line as a bruising third line. This basically stems from the addition of Barclay Goodrow and an assumption that Filip Chytil will be in the Jack Eichel trade. It’s rather short sighted, and doesn’t really look at the full picture. The argument is that Tampa’s third line hit people, but it’s often forgotten that they were pretty good at hockey too. If the Rangers want to replicate it, they need a scoring punch.blueseatblogs.com
Comments / 0