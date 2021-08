Trey Sanders has been through a lot as an Alabama football player. A native Floridian, the former five-star endured a foot injury and injuries from a car accident. He was a special athlete at IMG Academy, and Nick Saban had to sign him in the 2019 recruiting cycle. Sanders has big potential and reporters saw it in practice before his injuries. He was projected to take carries from Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr., but the setback forced him to redshirt. The 6-foot, 214-pounder had a few opportunities last season — including a strong performance versus Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He received the bulk of carries in the second half and totaled 80 yards rushing on 12 attempts.