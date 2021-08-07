When is Lionel Messi's press conference? How to watch Barcelona legend's transfer tell-all

Growing up in Rosario, Argentina, Lionel Messi was the kid zigzagging around all the others on the playground, a natural phenomenon who grasped the physics of the game on a visceral level. He just understood how the ball, and he, and his teammates, and the defenders around him moved through space, all at once. He has a gift for touch and technique and continually drawing and redrawing mental maps of the field around him that simply cannot be taught, because he is not doing it all in any cognitive sense. It just happens, because it was meant to happen. The game moves slower for him. He gets an extra beat, and he's always a step ahead. The defender seems perpetually off-balance not just because of his pace and power and trickery and unpredictability, but because the marker is almost knocked off-rhythm, left playing catch up to the tantalizing improv of Messi's tune. There is a sense of such destiny while watching him play that it is a genuine shock to ever see him fail.