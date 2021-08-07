Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

When is Lionel Messi's press conference? How to watch Barcelona legend's transfer tell-all

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoal has everything you need to know on Lionel Messi's press conference, including when it is, what time and how to watch. Lionel Messi and Barcelona shocked the world when it emerged that the Argentine star would be leaving the club, after a contract that had been agreed in principle was fractured by the club's financial peril at the last moment.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tell All#False Hope#Argentine#Catalan#Barca Tv#Barcelona Youtube#Adriasoldevila#Psg#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s contract details with PSG, revealed

After days of anticipation, Lionel Messi has finally arrived in Paris to sign his two-year contract with PSG. The anticipation has been huge from fans, who are absolutely buzzing that Messi will now be a PSG player. Of course, we’re all interested to know how much he’ll get paid after...
SoccerEsquire

Lionel Messi's Departure from Barcelona Is a Tragedy

Growing up in Rosario, Argentina, Lionel Messi was the kid zigzagging around all the others on the playground, a natural phenomenon who grasped the physics of the game on a visceral level. He just understood how the ball, and he, and his teammates, and the defenders around him moved through space, all at once. He has a gift for touch and technique and continually drawing and redrawing mental maps of the field around him that simply cannot be taught, because he is not doing it all in any cognitive sense. It just happens, because it was meant to happen. The game moves slower for him. He gets an extra beat, and he's always a step ahead. The defender seems perpetually off-balance not just because of his pace and power and trickery and unpredictability, but because the marker is almost knocked off-rhythm, left playing catch up to the tantalizing improv of Messi's tune. There is a sense of such destiny while watching him play that it is a genuine shock to ever see him fail.
SoccerFrankfort Times

A timeline of Lionel Messi’s career at Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s incredible 17-season career at Barcelona appears to have come to an end. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Baffled Ronald Koeman admits it is 'still hard to understand' that Lionel Messi will NOT be in his Barcelona dressing room next season as Dutchman wishes 'the best player in the world' well following shock Nou Camp exit

Ronald Koeman says it is 'still hard to understand' that Lionel Messi has left Barcelona, with the baffled Dutchman taking to Twitter to wish the Argentine well following his shock departure. The Spanish club sent shockwaves through world football when they announced on Thursday that Messi would not re-sign for...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

VIEW FROM SPAIN: Barcelona's Lionel Messi statement sent shockwaves across the country... but there are still many that do not believe it is over. Joan Laporta's Friday press conference is vital to shed some light on an extraordinary scenario

To believe it or not to believe it? That’s the question. Did Barcelona really end Lionel Messi’s 18 years at the club with a four paragraph statement? Does Messi really bow out after a season played in an empty stadium?. Messi was leaving last year as well remember? Barcelona’s statement...
Soccerchatsports.com

Joan Laporta press conference LIVE: Barcelona president addresses the shock news that Lionel Messi will be LEAVING the club... with plenty of questions to answer on their 'financial and structural obstacles' and how Messi's £500M deal was LEAKED

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is set to hold a press conference this morning to address the shocking news that Lionel Messi is officially leaving the club. The Spanish giants broke the news last night, announcing that Messi would not be renewing his contract due to the 'financial and structural obstacles' the club are facing.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Departing Messi to give press conference Sunday – Barcelona

Madrid (AFP) – Lionel Messi will take part in a Barcelona press conference on Sunday, three days after the club announced he was leaving after 21 years, the Spanish giants said Saturday. The 34-year-old will take questions from the press at noon (1000 GMT), Barcelona said in a statement. They...
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Lionel Messi’s Press Conference

After 20 years as a member of FC Barcelona, soccer megastar Lionel Messi held a press conference today to announce his departure from the club. It was a teary-eyed speech from Messi, who said he had been willing to take a massive pay cut to stay with the club that signed him as a teenager in 2000. He blamed La Liga for axing the deal at the last minute, preventing him from rejoining.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi press conference LIVE: Barcelona's greatest ever player speaks for the first time since it was confirmed he is LEAVING the club... with plenty of questions to answer on where his future lies amid PSG interest

Lionel Messi is to address his Barcelona exit for the first time at a press conference on Sunday. Amid the hysteria which has followed Thursday's confirmation from Barcelona that they cannot re-sign their captain, Messi has so far yet to make any public comments - until today. Linked to Paris...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Liverpool transfers: Saul Niguez’s arrival, Lionel Messi’s chances following Barcelona’s departure, and Ben Davies’ hints

Liverpool transfers: Saul Niguez’s arrival, Lionel Messi’s chances following Barcelona’s departure, and Ben Davies’ hints. The transfer market has opened following a remarkable 24 hours that saw Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi’s departure and Manchester City reveal Jack Grealish’s world-record-breaking signing. Since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Liverpool...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish admits he cried after leaving Villa and likens his emotions to Lionel Messi's Barcelona press conference as he is unveiled in front of Man City fans for the first time... but now he's targeting immediate Champions League glory under Pep!

If Jack Grealish is feeling the pressure of becoming British football’s first £100million man, he certainly didn’t show it at his official unveiling as a Manchester City player on Monday. On the contrary, Grealish welcomed the price tag and the expectations that go with it, just as he relished the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy