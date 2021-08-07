Cancel
Writer's residence: a self-built cabin in the woods

The Guardian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA room of one’s own and £500 a year”, Virginia Woolf famously claimed she needed in order to write. While Roald Dahl could only work in his garden house, where he sat in a worn-out armchair with a wooden plank on his lap, Maya Angelou always rented a basic hotel room in her home town as an office.

