When it comes to security, all software is ‘critical’ software

Any player who used an online casino when the industry was in its infancy knows how far it has come. A look at the history of internet casinos shows that gambling websites, although innovative at the time, didn’t have a lot to offer. Gamblers had to settle for the most basic features. Now, online gambling platforms are revolutionising gaming. The changes that made gambling sites what they are today are mostly due to developments in casino software. Over the years, gaming software has become more sophisticated as manufacturers invest heavily in research and development.