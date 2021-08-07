Cancel
When it comes to security, all software is ‘critical’ software

By Jared Ablon, HackEDU
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefining critical software has become a more complex task in recent years, as both tech professionals and government officials aim to contain or diminish the impact of cybersecurity breaches that are more difficult to label. The lines of definition have blurred beyond recognition, as all software platforms are hackable and threat actors are motivated by a slew of financial, geopolitical, or ideological agendas. Cyberattacks are undoubtedly part of the national security conversation, as more potent threats emanate from nations unfriendly to the United States.

venturebeat.com

