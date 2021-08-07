Jimmy Butler signs four-year, $184 million extension with Heat

Jimmy Butler will remain with the Miami Heat through at least 2026.? Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler will remain with the Miami Heat through at least 2026.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Butler agreed to a four-year, $184 million extension with the team. He is extending off his $36 million salary for the 2021-22 season and holds a player option worth $37.6 million for the 2022-23 season.

Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement, according to Wojnarowski:

"Jimmy is the anchor and face of our franchise along with Bam [Adebayo] and Kyle [Lowry]. With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board. He's very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the HEAT organization has been a great, great coup for us."

Butler has been one of Miami's best players since arriving in a sign-and-trade from the Philadelphia 76ers two years ago. The 31-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season while shooting 49.7% from the field. He also helped the team reach the NBA Finals in 2020.

The former 30th overall pick was instrumental in recruiting Kyle Lowry to Miami this summer. The former Toronto Raptors star is signing a three-year deal worth nearly $90 million with the Heat.

Miami will now boast one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference next season and beyond with Butler, Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson.