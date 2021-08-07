Cancel
*Spoiler* Smackdown: Zelina Vega breaks into a prestigious match

Cover picture for the article

Last week we saw Sasha Banks return with an instant turn and John Cena managed to sign the contract for the Universal Title match for SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, but is it all valid? Meanwhile, this Friday, on Smackdown, the other two who have arrived close to the signing faced off, namely Finn Balor and Baron Corbin.

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Zelina Vega Comments On Her Return To WWE In Front Of Live Fans, More

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was a recent guest on WWE’s “El Brunch” and commented on her return to WWE in front of live fans at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, getting advice from Rey Mysterio, and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:. On...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Reacts To Working A SmackDown Match At Rolling Loud, Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by Complex and spoke about appearing at Rolling Loud for a match on SmackDown, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her experience doing SmackDown at Rolling Loud: “I was just excited about stepping into...
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Smackdown Review 8/7/2021: A Not-So-Clever Diversion

As the WWE Smackdown roster prepared this week to put on yet another mildly entertaining, mostly filler episode of WWE Smackdown, and as Adam Cole prepared to meet with Vince McMahon to discuss his future with the company, Vince, always two steps ahead of the game, was planning a Game of Thrones style bloodbath on the NXT roster. While fans were paying attention to, or browsing their phones during, or falling asleep while watching Smackdown, McMahon fired Bronson Reed, Tyler Rust, Leonn Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish, Ari Sterling, Jake Atlas, Kona Reeves, Zechariah Smith, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, Stephon Smith, and Desmond Troy. As a result, the question must be asked: is Vince McMahon stripping WWE to make it as attractive as possible on paper ahead of a sale? And if so, does that mean Vince McMahon truly hates his own children? We may never get to the bottom of what that cold-hearted bastard is really thinking, so I guess we'll just recap Smackdown instead.
WWE411mania.com

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 07.31.21 – The Mysterios, Zelina Vega, and Nakamura All Want Gold!

-Matt Camp welcomes us to the show and starts with The Summer of Cena as John Cena once again kicked off SmackDown. Peter Rosenberg is back again as the co-host and they are coming to us from the WWE Global Headquarters. They discuss how Cena stole the Universal Title shot from Finn Balor though they don’t call him out for stealing it. More headlines as in the Main Event, Sasha helped Bianca get the win in a tag match and then turned on Bianca which makes all the sense in the world. I don’t need those two being buddy buddy because of a mutual respect over Mania and winning an ESPY. We jump to The Mysterios vs The Usos and how The Mysterios are fighting fire with fire in the war between the two teams.
WWEBleacher Report

Edge vs. Rollins and Belair vs. Banks at SummerSlam, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's SmackDown was a decent show, but for anyone who was on social media during the program, the night was marred by the news of several releases. The blue brand opened with a promo from Sasha Banks talking about how she is the only reason Bianca Belair is relevant as the SmackDown women's champion. The EST and Zelina Vega both voiced their opinion, and it led to Belair and Vega squaring off later in the show.
WWEf4wonline.com

Sasha Banks returns to WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks returned to WWE television tonight and continued her feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Banks initially made her return by saving Belair from Carmella and Zelina Vega on tonight's SmackDown. But after teaming with Belair to defeat Carmella & Vega in tonight's main event, Banks attacked Belair and beat her down. The show ended with Banks having Belair locked in the Banks Statement.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Zelina Vega: “Who Is Sasha Banks? Who Cares About Sasha Banks?”

Despite losing against the returning Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, one-half of their opposing competitors, Zelina Vega, isn’t too concerned about the main event loss from last night. Instead, she’s dead set on the promise Belair made to her when she issued a challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship earlier in the broadcast.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE SummerSlam

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a SmackDown Women’s Championship match was made official for SummerSlam, as Bianca Belair challenged Sasha Banks to face her. During the opening segment of the show, Sasha came out and addressed her attack on Belair that took place last week. Banks claimed that...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 8/6: Sasha on her game, Dominik needs offline work, Heyman’s career-best work continues, Edge-Seth drama, Missing Main Event Jey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... •Edge-Rollins: There is still something that doesn’t totally connect with me with the newer Edge storylines. The whole “Edge-lite” bit seems like a stretch and I am tiring of the incessant need to turn every Edge feud into some deep, dramatic acting. With that said, it seems obvious that the feud with Seth Rollins is working from the crowd reactions and getting the mid-show, top-of-the-hour placement. Rollins seemed particularly inspired in his promo tonight, and Edge was just fine.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Addresses Bianca Belair Attack on SmackDown, Confirms SummerSlam Match

Tonight's new episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with The Boss Sasha Banks coming out to address her brutal attack on Bianca Belair, which happened after the two had won a tag match and Banks had lured Belair into a false sense of security and friendship. She would turn on her after the match and leave her down on the mat, lifting Belair's Championship title up in the air. Tonight Banks addressed why she turned on Belair after coming out to hug her earlier in the night, and for Banks, it's been a long and frustrating time away from the ring as she watched Belair do everything but pay respect to Banks for all she did for her.
WWEnerdly.co.uk

Friday Night Smackdown – Aug 6th 2021: Results & Review

Welcome to this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and I’m tired of all these Nathans…so I rigged them with bombs. Mysterious Nathan: No! You need to figure out the mystery of so many Nathans! Me: …no. Other Nathans: Oh s–t! BOOM! Me: Well, while I scrape corpse off of me, lets…what the… Giganto: I am Giganto! I am your ego incarnate! Me: Is this what this whole thing has been about? My ego transported me through some sort of goofy transdimensional portal to f–k with me? That’s so stupid! I’m pissed! Giganto: Don’t you remember that you said you were going to get back to writing Ring Of Honor and Major League Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance? Me: What? I didn’t say that! Giganto: Yes…you did. Me: I…why are you telling me this? Giganto: …because all of existence is dependent on you understanding why you went back on your word and forgot why. Me: I’m sorry. I wasn’t paying attention. Giganto: F–ker! Listen! Me: Fine! I’ll write SmackDown and see how it all shakes out. Giganto: That’s not what I said! Me: SmackDown starts… Giganto: I hate this bald f–k.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Going To Fire Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion who played a major role for the company throughout the pandemic. While, a plethora of WWE talents including two men who headlined SummerSlam last year – Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman – were released by the company this year. This has raised...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin WWE Show Drug Offer Leaks

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s feud with The Rock has gone down in history as one of the most iconic feuds in all of professional wrestling. Their feud ended at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, which was Steve Austin’s final match as an in-ring competitor. It was the third match at WrestleMania in their feud. Steve Austin and The Rock Smackdown return also leaked recently.
