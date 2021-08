Waves of extreme heat have already passed across the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world so far this mid-2021. While people are at the greatest risk from high temperatures, your Mac may be more fragile. People can be water cooled and no current Mac offers that option—though some have tried. An iPhone or iPad will warn you when it detects it’s too hot and shut down, while a Mac may simply suddenly power off. If it doesn’t power down, you may be running it to close to its maximum capability and putting a lot of additional wear in the process on components that might fail later during other seasons.