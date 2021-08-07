Cancel
MLB

'Not enough': Eovaldi, Sox falter in opener

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t the start the Red Sox had planned for right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, much less the day after Martín Pérez recorded only four outs in his start. Manager Alex Cora laid out his hopes for Eovaldi’s start prior to Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The right-hander had been riding a tough stretch of his own, with an 0-2 record and 4.94 ERA in his last four starts. He was being called upon to go deep into the game, as well as give the Red Sox an opportunity to right the ship after having lost seven of their last 10 games.

