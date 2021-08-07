Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

How JaVale and Pam McGee made awesome mother-son Olympic history

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
With Team USA’s victory over France in the men’s basketball gold-medal game Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, JaVale McGee became an Olympic champion for the first time and made some awesome history with his mom, Pam McGee.

Pam is a Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer who helped lead USA Basketball to its first-ever gold medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. And now with the Denver Nuggets center’s gold medal, they’re the first American mother-son duo to win Olympic gold and the first overall to do it in Olympic basketball.

Winning any medal at the Olympics is an incredible accomplishment, but this is an extra cool achievement and moment for the McGee family.

But the McGees are not the first mother-son combo to win Olympic gold medals.

The only other known time this has happened was when the Soviet Union’s Valentina Rastvorova won gold in fencing at the 1960 Rome Games, and then her son, Yevgeny Grishin, won gold in water polo in 1980 in Moscow, according to the Associated Press and Olympic historian Bill Mallon.

“It’s an amazing feeling, man,” said [JaVale] McGee, who adds gold to his three NBA titles. “I’ve got a gold medal. My mother has a gold medal. We’re the first to do it, mother-son duo. It’s an amazing feeling. You can’t really explain it. Just knowing you’re the best in the world, amazing, man.”

JaVale was a late addition to the U.S. men’s basketball Olympic lineup after Kevin Love withdrew about a week before the Tokyo Games began. Pam said she felt an overwhelming sense of pride when her son was added to the Olympic team and added, via The Orange County Register:

“I always tell him, “We don’t care how we got in the door – front door, back door, side door – as long as we get to the table.’” she said in a phone interview with Southern California News Group. “I got cut from several teams before the Pan American team (in 1983) and then the Olympic team. Eventually, people will recognize the work, those hours you’re putting in the gym.”

A gold medal-winning mom and son is absolutely the coolest.

And once JaVale had his Olympic gold medal, he celebrated it and his mom’s achievements with a couple great Instagram posts showing off their hardware.

He wrote in one caption:

The originator, the woman who sacrificed, the standard to live up too! LOVE YOU MA!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

