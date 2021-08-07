Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CA

Recent Law School Graduate Shares Struggles With Childhood Homelessness

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhJ4x_0bKrG8OU00

ORANGE (CBSLA) – Despite a childhood struggle with homelessness and the odds being stacked against him, a recent Chapman University, Dale E. Fowler Law School graduate is celebrating.

“I would not be here without every single person that has helped me,” Michael Romero said.

As a child, Romero never thought he’d see something like law school graduation day, saying it felt surreal.

“It’s hard to explain, something that when you’re a kid and life seems like it’s not working out and it never will work out, to walk across the stage…,” he said.

Romero said this is a highpoint that he’ll always cherish, but added that he’ll never forget the low points.

“Pretty much for eight years of my life, my family, we lived in our car most of the time, and I would sleep in the backseat of a car. …I didn’t even have an address to even go to school,” he said.

No one in Romero’s family had ever gone to college. It was just about survival, but in school, Romero persevered. With loved ones rooting for him and with the support of high school counselors and, later, college professors, he found his way.

“People helped me in small ways that they have no idea. For someone growing up poor and homeless, like me, we don’t know what that’s like. We don’t know the basic jargon or semantics of interviews. Having this degree, having the village around me that I do now just…our life is going to change. Our life has already changed in ways I can’t even imagine,” Romero said.

As for the future, Romero already has a job lined up working as a tax consultant.

Comments / 1

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Orange, CA
Society
City
Orange, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Law School#School Counselors#High School#Childhood#Cbsla#Chapman University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
EducationBirmingham Star

After Covid, parents opting for homeschooling for kids

Following the closing of the nation's schools during the Covid pandemic, more than 11 percent of all households are choosing to homeschool their children and not return them to public schools. Many parents are saying they began the homeschooling as a temporary measure during the lockdown, and later found it...
CollegesNBC Connecticut

Only 25% of Those With Student Loans Went to Graduate School—But They Owe Around 50% of All Student Debt

When many people think of the student debt crisis, they think of jaw-dropping six-figure debt totals. But "many of those big numbers end up being outliers or they're grad students who have accumulated [debt] based on continuing their education," says Rick Castellano, vice president of corporate communications for Sallie Mae. He says undergraduate college students rarely borrow over $100,000.
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

A+ Teacher graduated law school but finds teaching is his calling

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County A + Teacher has found a way to crack the code and make civics lessons engaging and exciting. Richardo Delfosse combines pop culture with critical thinking. He teaches at Lockhart Middle School. Nominate and see more A+ Teachers here. Richardo Delfosse has special qualities...
Multnomah County, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

OR Law to Track Homeless Deaths

Passed a new law in the 2021 Regular Session that requires death reports to mark whether the deceased died while homeless. This law goes into effect on January 1, 2022. Currently, only Multnomah County records whether a person was housed or not at the time of their death. This lack of data presents a huge problem for groups trying to aid people experiencing homelessness. Without a reliable source of information on the circumstance in which homeless people die, measures to prevent those deaths face an uphill battle.
Marble Falls, TXdailytrib.com

Housing foundation shares details of initiative addressing homelessness

A dozen community members gathered at the Texas Housing Foundation office July 27 to hear details of an initiative to turn the Southwest Village duplexes in Marble Falls into transitional housing for area homeless people. The initiative is a collaborative effort between the housing foundation, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, and First Baptist Church of Marble Falls.
HomelessKITV.com

Habilitat holds auction for those struggling with substance abuse, homelessness

A Hawaii non-profit addiction treatment center is holding an auction to raise money to help its clients. Habilitat announced Monday it has over 300 biddable packages, includes a car, vacation getaways, household items, autographed memorabilia. Every dollar raised goes to help those who struggle with substance abuse and homelessness. Habilitat's...
Homelesscbs19news

Funding to assist students experiencing homelessness

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Millions of dollars in funding is now available to help students who are experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Education released nearly $600 million under the American Rescue Plan Act's Homeless Children and Youth program. According to a release, this is the second release of funding...
Missouri StateFulton Sun

New Missouri law strives to support homeless teens

Trysta Herzog owns a successful marketing business in Springfield. But when she was a teenager, she was homeless. At 15, Herzog and her older brother decided living with their stepfather who was addicted to heroin was not the safest place for them. Learning from other teens, she knew she couldn't...
Fox40

‘Back-Tooth-School’ campaign for childhood dental health

We know that healthy kids make better students, and getting them off to a good start in the school year is critical. California State Dental Director Dr. Jayanth Kumar joined Martina to explain the SmileCalifornia.org Back-Tooth-School Activation campaign.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Sheriff Villanueva discusses his public power struggles, homelessness and more

It turned out that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva wanted to talk about a whole lot more than homelessness. We were about an hour into our 90-minute conversation last week, and (as I wrote about in my Sunday column) he’d talked about encampments and lawlessness, his disdain for many of his fellow public officials, his contempt for the Los Angeles Times, the unintended consequences of Prop. 47, the “woke left,” his feelings about mask mandates (bad) and vaccinations (good), the debate over sheriff “gangs” versus “cliques,” and his plan to issue more permits to carry a concealed weapon.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Raleigh veteran creates sustainable community for veterans struggling with homelessness, suicide

Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh veteran who served in Afghanistan is working to create a sustainable community for veterans struggling with homelessness and suicidal thoughts. When Ryan Timmermans lived in Raleigh, he was known for founding one of the most popular laser-tag arenas in the city. He was well-known and loved in the community – but after serving in Afghanistan, he found he had trouble re-integrating into the civilian life he had once known.
Educationmiamitimesonline.com

Home schooling embraced by more Black families

A simple task such as dropping off a child to school was nearly impossible for Iman Alleyne, whose then 4-year-old son would burst into hysterical tears whenever he was brought to school. But what Alleyne thought was just a bit of separation anxiety-induced sobbing turned out to be an outward expression of how the public school setting made her son feel, forcing her to consider home schooling.
Societynewyorkschooltalk.org

Educational Reparations: Black Children Deserve the Same Chance to Succeed as Their White Peers (Part #2)

Last month, I wrote about a few of my recommendations regarding educational reparations for Black Americans. The potential reparations commissions that could be created by H.R. 40 in Congress and Assembly Bill A2619A in the New York State Legislature, if passed, should make sure to keep in mind that reparations need to be comprehensive in scope. Educational institutions must implement reparations plans just like every other institution which has ever held back Black Americans.
AdvocacyDaily Herald

Circles initiative gives people in poverty hope, support for change

Thousands of families around Utah have trouble meeting their basic needs. As of 2019, nearly 9% of Utahns were living at or below the poverty level. Initiatives like Circles, which has six locations in Utah and more than 80 locations across 22 states and parts of Canada, are working to stop the cycle of poverty and lift families to financial security.
CollegesABA Journal

This law school had the widest gap between student debt and graduate earnings

Students at many higher-education schools are facing an unhappy truth: Their student debt dwarfs their salaries two years after graduation. Graduates of only a dozen law schools take home an annual paycheck after two years that is higher their outstanding debt, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing U.S. Department of Education data for about 200 programs. They include Harvard University, Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Comments / 1

Community Policy