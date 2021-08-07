Cancel
Aurora, CO

Endangered Missing Child Alert Issued For Cristhian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso In Aurora

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert Saturday for a boy in Aurora. Police there say Cristhian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso, 10, was reported as a runaway at around 2 a.m.

Police previously said the boy’s name was spelled Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso.

(credit: Aurora Police)

The boy goes by the name “Aaron” and only speaks Spanish, police say. They describe him as having brown hair and brown eyes and is about 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 80lbs.

Aaron was last seen near Cimarron Circle and 11th Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Friday. He was last wearing a dark gray shirt, light blue shorts and black sandals.

(credit: Aurora Police)

At around 8 a.m., members of Aurora’s Emergency Response Team and investigators with the Crimes Against Children Unit responded to that area. Police are also using drones to search from above.

Police do not suspect there is any foul play. They say they are concerned because of the amount of time he’s been missing. Anyone who sees the child is asked to call police at 303-627-3100.

