Piece of Mind: ER Closure Inevitable Or Preventable?
A major part of me wants to believe that a critical health-care decision in Commerce is an unavoidable consequence of the current Delta variant outbreak of the COVID pandemic. However, another part of me is beginning to believe that it might be the consequence of inaction on the part of state political leaders way down yonder in Austin who seem to suggest that they know better than the communities about health conditions on the ground.www.ketr.org
