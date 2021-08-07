Cancel
France: Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

By SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities Saturday during a fourth consecutive week of protests against the COVID-19 health passes that everyone in the country will need shortly to enter cafes, trains and other venues. The demonstrations came two days after France’s Constitutional Council...

