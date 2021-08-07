France: Opponents of virus certificates protest for 4th week

Colombian immigration authorities said Tuesday they had expelled a German woman who took part in demonstrations against the government of President Ivan Duque. Rebecca Sproesser "was carrying out activities that had nothing to do with her status as a tourist, and which could affect the civil order and peace," said the immigration authorities in a statement justifying "the decision to expel her." Sproesser regularly uploaded photos and video of demonstrations to her social media networks, in which she met with members on what she called the "front line" of protests in the southwestern city of Cali. On Friday, she said on Facebook she had been the victim of an attack in the city, which has been the epicenter of anti-government protests that left more than 60 dead in three months.