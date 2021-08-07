Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry County, SC

Literacy is hot in the summer

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0st9n6_0bKrCu5v00

Greetings from the Newberry County Literacy Council. Our summer has been busy. Ms. Barbara Chapman, the executive director, hosted the children’s camp at Wise Street Park. She led her campers through a host of different activities involving education, the arts, and recreation. This is an important summer for children because of the effect COVID-19 has had on education. Many children lost ground and need to be ready to re-engage with classroom learning this fall.

The council is also busy with plans for the fall. Once again, grant money has been found to sponsor a family literacy program to make sure families are able to work together with schools to get the very most out of the coming year for their children. The council has also been designing a writing program for adults, to assist them with all kinds of written expression. One writing initiative we hope to launch will assist older members of the community in writing their stories for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to treasure. We may also video tape these stories for families to keep.

We have also been working on two projects that involve important historical moments in the Newberry community. One is the desegregation of Newberry County schools in the 1960s and the 1969 boycott at Gallman High, the high school for black students in the county. I began doing research on this almost two years ago and now along with Ms. Chapman and Mr. Marshall Maddy of Newberry College are making a documentary about it, interviewing students and faculty who were at Gallman in 1969, and other community members who have insights about it. The second project is about the back streets, a section of downtown where over twenty thriving black businesses operated during the 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s. Ms. Gloria Glasgow wrote an article in The Observer in February about the back streets, explaining why it was an important area for the black community. Her family ran a restaurant there and she has memories of the pride and community spirit that enveloped the back streets. Now, she, Barbara, myself, and Marshall are making a documentary film about the area, doing more research, finding pictures, and filming interviews with those who had businesses or shopped there.

These two projects should add to our knowledge of Newberry County history. Few remember the Gallman protest and how desegregation was managed or why it took six years of writing desegregation plans before a unified school system was achieved in 1970. Similarly, the back streets are a fading memory. Many of the structures that housed the black businesses are gone and there is no sign or historical marker for the area. Nevertheless, the Gallman boycott and the back streets remain important. They helped shape what Newberry is today as will be spelled out in these documentaries. It will also be clear that these are not just about black history. Desegregation of the schools and the presence of the back streets are about how Newberry dealt with racial division. They are stories about constructing barriers and dismantling them. They give all of us an opportunity to reflect on who we were and who we are now. And that is why it is important we make sure that these stories are added to Newberry history.

These stories are also about the writing of history. It is a job that is never finished. Usually, the first historical accounts of a time or place are written by, and from the viewpoint of, the advantaged. As George Orwell noted, history is written by the winners. So, original accounts are rewritten to form more complete ones. We hope our documentaries add to the historical record.

We invite any who would like to share their memories of school desegregation, the Gallman protest, or the time of the back streets to contact us. We would love to talk. Call Barbara at 803-276-8086.

We hope to have community events, after we have done more work, to show what we have done and generate some meaningful conversations about these two important parts of Newberry history.

A final note, we have been remiss in not acknowledging the importance of Jim Lander for the cause of adult literacy in Newberry. Jim died in October. He was on the Literacy Council Board when I first started working with the program in the early 1990s. He was tireless in promoting literacy and served on the Council Board for many years, including time as chair. This should not surprise anyone who knew Jim. Public service was his life. He was a model for us all. Thank you, Jim.

Until next time, Happy Reading!

Joseph McDonald is a retired sociology professor from Newberry College and has worked with the Newberry County Literacy Council for more than 20 years as a tutor and board member. The Literacy Council is located at 1208 Main Street. Visit newberryread.com, call 803-276-8086 or send an email to newberrycountyli@bellsouth.net for more information.

Comments / 0

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

417
Followers
540
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry County, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Black History#Gallman High#Newberry College#The Council Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Pressley meets community

NEWBERRY COUNTY — To introduce Alvin D. Pressley, Newberry County School District’s new superintendent, to the community, a drop-in was held on Thursday, July 29, at the district office. “I’m excited about meeting the community, I’ve been on the job since July 1 and I’m getting to know the county...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

City Council discusses future plans for rec complex

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry has partnered with Bob Brookover from Clemson University’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management department to produce a master plan for the Newberry Recreation Complex. The master plan is intended to serve as a non-binding guide for the future development of the complex. Brookover met...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Newberry College announces health policies for fall semester

NEWBERRY, — Newberry College has updated its COVID-19-related health guidelines ahead of the start of the new academic year on Aug. 23. As COVID-19 vaccines become more prevalent and the risks associated with the pandemic gradually subside, the college has adapted its policies while still working to ensure a safe and healthy campus environment.
Newberry Observer

Municipal Association of South Carolina honors Newberry with Achievement Award

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry has received the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Award for its Fiber to the Home project. The city won in the economic development category. Twenty-seven cities and towns submitted their projects and initiatives for consideration in the annual awards. Inadequate internet infrastructure meant that Newberry...
Prosperity, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Prosperity National Night Out rescheduled

PROSPERITY — Due to the weather yesterday, the 2021 National Night Out hosted by the Prosperity Police Department has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 10, at 6 p.m. at the softball field, 250 School Drive, Prosperity. Communities from all over come together on the first Tuesday in August to host...
Whitmire, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

“Feastival” begins Friday in Whitmire

WHITMIRE — The churches of the Whitmire Community have come together to host an event that Pastor Todd Johnson said is designed to bring people together to worship and celebrate Jesus Christ. “The event is to be an effort to bring Christians together in One Lord and One Faith through...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Council redistributes economic development funds

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved redistributing economic development funds for water and sewer expansion in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park, as opposed to making one site pad ready, during their July 21 meeting. The amount redistributed was $840,000, which was already designated for the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. “As you...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Letter to the Editor

It has come to my attention as a resident of Newberry that my councilman, David Force, mysteriously goes missing in-between large events downtown that involve music and food trucks. I was hoping he would (at some point in the three years I have lived in his district) address the rampant gentrification within the Mollohon Mill Village, but alas millionaires and large companies continue to buy up mill houses for cash and raise rents two and up to three times higher than the rest of the community.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Letter to the publisher

As owner of Tiny’s Fish and Wings Restaurant, I want express my sincere gratitude as recipient of The Newberry Observer’s Readers’ Choice Award Best Soul Food Restaurant. I apologize for your inability to contact me. Unfortunately, I was involved in a serious accident and have been recovering from the injuries that I sustained.
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Newberry, Prosperity National Night Out is back

There will be plenty of fun and games during both National Night Out events in Newberry County. NEWBERRY COUNTY – The City of Newberry police and fire departments, along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies throughout Newberry County will come together August 3 for the annual National Night Out event held in Mollohon Park, 211 Player Street in Newberry. The event will be from 6-8 p.m. The Town of Prosperity Police Department will also be holding a National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. at the softball field at 250 School Drive, Prosperity.
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

All You Knead is in Prosperity

PROSPERITY — All You Knead has opened their doors at 202 S. Main Street in Prosperity. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. “There are a lot of home-bakers in Newberry County and we have problems getting supplies,” owner Tosha Ramirez said. “That...
Columbia, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

S.C. Senate begins redistricting public hearings

COLUMBIA — The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Redistricting Subcommittee has scheduled 10 hearings throughout the state to receive public testimony about interests to be considered in redrawing district lines. These hearings will not be to propose plans. That opportunity will be available at a later time. Individuals may attend the public...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Coming soon to The Newberry Observer

Here we are in the second half of 2021 already. Summer events have been happening in a slightly less altered form than they have for the past year and a half, and overall a sense of what I might call ‘cautious normalcy’ has taken over where ‘masked vigilance’ has left off.
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

We love our Farmers Market!

Earlier this month, a piece of information floated into my email inbox that struck a chord with me. The Farmers Market Coalition announced National Farmers Market Week, which is to be held August 1 through August 7 this year. My first thought was that for South Carolina farmers, this date might be a tad late. We have been visiting our local farm stands and markets and feasting on fresh foods since late May when the strawberries were ripe and juicy. So I Googled Farmers Market Coalition, which can be found at www.farmersmarketcoalition.org. There I found that: “The Farmers Market Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the United States so that they can serve as community assets while providing real income opportunities for farmers.
Newberry Observer

Launching “eggstronauts” at camp

NEWBERRY — During Astronaut Camp at the Newberry Opera House, students were able to participate in an “eggstronaut drop.” The students took the opportunity to design, build and test vessels to see which “eggstronauts” would make it home.
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Poetrees planted in Newberry County

The first Poetree in Newberry County was created by Robert Matheson on Boyce Street in Newberry, it is now one of four in the county. Robert Matheson created a sign to promote the Poetree on Boyce Street. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer. Anyone is encouraged to add their poems,...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Rotary initiates 2021-22 Board of Directors

Newberry — The Rotary Club of Newberry installed their board of directors for 2021-22 at their meeting last Friday. Board members for the club serve starting in July of each year, this year’s directors are President Mark Scott, President-elect Scott Sandor, Secretary Alan Davis, Treasurer Kathy Fuller, Rita Yarborough, Vina Abrams, Andrew Husk, Willie Morris, John Glover and Andre Jennings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy