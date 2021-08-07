Cancel
Omaha, NE

With lumber prices dropping, what's the impact on consumers and home sales?

By Alexandra Stone
WLKY.com
 2 days ago

Chris Routhe, vice president of operations at Millard Lumber in Omaha, Nebraska, has watched the price of their product skyrocket during the pandemic. "We had a high price of lumber, it reached its peak, end of May-ish," Routhe said. Now, Routhe said prices are spiking downward. So could there be...

