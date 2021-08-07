Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

AFSCME Opposes “Rigid” Vaccine Mandate For State Workers

wlds.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s top state employee union is pushing back against Governor J.B. Pritzker’s vaccination mandate for some state workers. Earlier this week, Pritzker mandated vaccinations for employees in the Department of Corrections, Department of Human Services, Department of Veteran Affairs, and Department of Juvenile Justice due to their work in congregate living facilities. Pritzker said during the press conference announcing the mandate on Wednesday that the employees refusing to be vaccinated in these facilities were letting those in their care down because the residents of the facilities have no choice but be exposed to them: “Our most vulnerable residents, such as our veterans, who can’t live on their own, and adults living with developmental disabilities have not choice but to live amongst these workers. By and large, residents of these state-run facilities have done what they can do to protect themselves by getting vaccinated, and yet many of the long-term care facilities’ employees have themselves not been vaccinated. They run the risk of carrying the virus into work with them, and then, it’s the residents who are ending up seriously sick, hospitalized, or worse. It’s a breach of safety. It’s fundamentally wrong, and in Illinois, it’s going to stop.”

wlds.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afscme#Vaccinations#Afscme Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Raleigh, NCcbs17

If my employer mandates the COVId-19 vaccine, what are my options?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While more and more employers begin to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, there are some exemptions. “One point that is important to note is that employers have an affirmative obligation to provide essentially a safe working environment for their employees,” said Steven Corriveau, attorney at Martin & Jones, LLC. in Raleigh.
WWEEK

Oregon Governor Tells Doctors, Nurses and Teachers: Get Vaccinated or Be Fired

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday moved to strike down a 30-year-old Oregon law exempting healthcare workers from vaccination requirements, prompting immediate push-back from the state’s nurses union. Brown announced that state agencies would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers and all employees in public schools, no earlier than Oct. 18....
Washington StatePosted by
Axios

Washington State announces strictest school vaccine mandate in U.S.

All Washington State teachers and school staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new employment condition announced by Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday. Why it matters: The requirement that includes school bus drivers and volunteers in the public and private sectors marks the strictest vaccine mandate for schools in the U.S. Staff have to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face the threat of being fired.
Public HealthKRQE News 13

PHO: New Mexico Vaccine Public Health Order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday, State Officials amended the current Public Health Order to include requirements on vaccinations. Also in the Vaccine Public Health Order, those attending the New Mexico State Fair from September 9 – 19, 2021, will need to show proof of vaccination unless they qualify for an exemption (details below).
Educationthechiefnews.com

COVID-19: K-12 school staff, health care workers now required to get vaccinated

Gov. Kate Brown has announced two new vaccination measures to address Oregon’s hospital crisis, caused by the Delta variant surge. Brown said the measures will help keep Oregon students safe in the upcoming school year and minimize disruptions to in-person instruction. • Oregon’s vaccination requirement for health care workers will...
Public Healthnewmilfordspectrum.com

New Mexico governor sets mask mandate, requires vaccination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday she will be reinstating a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces in New Mexico as vaccination rates remain stagnant and infections increase. Her latest public order also will require that more people get vaccinated, such as workers at hospitals,...
wlds.com

Pritzker Signs Bills Involving Education, Juvenile Justice

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the signing of 3 bills reforming education and juvenile justice in the state yesterday. The first law will seek to end the use of physical restraints to discipline students in public schools. The legislation, which received wide bipartisan support, aims to eliminate solitary time out and other restrictive interventions within three years, while expanding training and accountability in schools as it relates to these practices.
Greene County, ILwlds.com

North Greene Votes to Follow Governor’s Mask Mandate

A Greene County school that recently held contentious debate over the school mask mandate has decided to follow the guidance. North Greene School District #3 voted Wednesday night 4-1 to opt to follow Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools in the state. North Greene Superintendent Mark Scott says that...
EducationPosted by
The Toledo Blade

Governor pleads with schools to require masks in classroom

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded Tuesday with schools to establish masking requirements in their classrooms as the number of Ohioans newly infected with coronavirus again climbed above the 3,000 threshold.“To all those who are making decisions right now about our schools, if you're not requiring masks, please, please, please think about this action,” he said. “At the very least, consider doing it for the next few weeks when we know the virus spread level will be very high. We can always go back to no masks once the virus spread is reduced.”And if school officials don't require masks, parents...
Indiana Statewarricknews.com

New commission to address Indiana public health system gaps

INDIANAPOLIS — A new commission will recommend improvements to Indiana's public health system, which state officials said Wednesday continues to be the state's "Achilles' heel." The 15-member Governor's Public Health Commission — established in an executive order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb — will examine the state's preparedness for health...
Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY health care employees discuss concerns about vaccine mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo has mandated all health care workers in New York state, including hospital, long-term care facilities, nursing home and adult care, to get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27. The state Department of Health will issue orders for those facilities to develop...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Pennsylvania teachers unions: Schools should require masks

Pa. — Pennsylvania's two statewide teachers unions on Wednesday urged K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, a measure that state officials are encouraging but have not mandated as students prepare to return to class. The Pennsylvania State Education Association cited the threat of the highly contagious delta...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

As federal worker guidance gets stricter, labor advocates denounce repealed Mass. protections

With federal workplace safety guidelines now calling for fully vaccinated workers to wear masks in areas with elevated risks of COVID-19 transmission, which currently includes every county in Massachusetts, labor advocates are doubling down on their criticism of the state’s expiring workplace regulations. Massachusetts rules on masking, distancing, and sanitization...

Comments / 0

Community Policy