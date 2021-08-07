Grammy Winner Tamela Mann drops a new album 'Overcomer' (AUDIO + VIDEO)
Some albums are destined for a certain time. After several years of evolution and change in her life, Grammy® Award-Winning Artist, NAACP Image® Award-Winning Actress, Songwriter, and Producer, Tamela Mann, releases her new Tillymann Music album, Overcomer, through The Orchard Distribution today. There is a new sense of authority and urgency in Tamela’s music now; she has lived these songs and is ready to share the strength and purpose she has found.www.wclk.com
