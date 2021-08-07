Grammy Winner Tamela Mann drops a new album 'Overcomer' (AUDIO + VIDEO)

Nashville, TENN. – 4x GRAMMY winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY will unveil their brand new single “Relate,” available everywhere on Friday, August 6. The new track exemplifies for KING & COUNTRY’s ability to write instant earworms while crafting lyrics that hit straight to the heart. Over a bed of synth pads, shimmering guitars, and driving percussion, Joel and Luke Smallbone make an impassioned call to arms for unity – while we all have our differences, we all share the basic human experiences. When we focus on what brings us closer rather than what drives us apart, we can begin to understand each other and “relate” to one another in a profound way. The official music video for “Relate” will premiere on Apple Music also on August 6.