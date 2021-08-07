Cancel
Grammy Winner Tamela Mann drops a new album 'Overcomer' (AUDIO + VIDEO)

wclk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome albums are destined for a certain time. After several years of evolution and change in her life, Grammy® Award-Winning Artist, NAACP Image® Award-Winning Actress, Songwriter, and Producer, Tamela Mann, releases her new Tillymann Music album, Overcomer, through The Orchard Distribution today. There is a new sense of authority and urgency in Tamela’s music now; she has lived these songs and is ready to share the strength and purpose she has found.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Todd Dulaney
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Kirk Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Winner#Tillymann Music#The Orchard Distribution#Music Producer#Airplay#Assisted Living#The Naacp Image
