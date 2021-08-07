Two More Matches Set if WWE Makes it All the Way to SummerSlam
Assuming WWE isn't sold by the time SummerSlam takes place later this month, it will feature two new matches made official on Smackdown last night. Bianca Belair will put her Smackdown Women's Championship on the line in a rematch with Sasha Banks. Also, Edge will face Seth Rollins in a grudge match that, for the first time in recent memory, actually references history between the two going back longer than two months.bleedingcool.com
