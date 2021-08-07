Why Ross Was the Worst Character on Friends

If anyone was to ask a fan of the show Friends who the worst character was, the fan might look at them, smile, and name off their least favorite side character with a laugh. That’s how dedicated some fans were and still are to this show, as they’ll gladly talk about their least favorite character so long as people realize that it’s someone that wasn’t on the show that often. Speaking from a practical standpoint though, every one of the main characters has one or more flaws that would put them in this category. But none of them are quite like the resident big brother, Ross. Unlike a show such as Seinfeld, this program actually showed a warmer side of the characters from time to time, but it still came at such an expense of realism that the sap and the sarcasm sometimes flowed in equal measures. Every character had one or more issues that they never really worked through, but Ross was the guy that served as one of the most neurotic of the bunch. His sister Monica was a close second, and Rachel and Chandler were right up there too.