The Local Take: Keeping Sacred Land Sacred with Dr. Kwesi deGraft Hanson

This week on WCLK's The Local Take I welcome Dr. Kwesi deGraft Hanson to talk about keeping sacred lands sacred. Developers planned to turn Coastal Georgia's Butler Island Plantation site into a restaurant and brewery in the last few months. In the last few weeks, the City of Savannah approved plans by the Salvation Army to put transitional housing, a homeless shelter, on the site where The Weeping Time sale took place and where our current commemoration program takes place. President Jimmy Carter saved Butler Island when he spoke out. Who’s going to save The Weeping Time Commemoration site? I ask Dr. Kwesi to tell us what is going on.