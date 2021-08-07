Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ronald McDonald Takes Kids on a Psychedelic Trip To McDonaldland in Vintage 1969 Commercial

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDang, they just don’t make commercials like this anymore! Below you’ll find a vintage 1969 McDonalds commercial that features Ronald McDonald take a couple of kids on a wild psychedelic trip to McDonaldland. This is a land of apple pie trees, milkshake volcanoes, french fries plants, and free-range hamburgers. Get...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Hamburgers#Mcdonalds#French#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RecipesPosted by
Distractify

Yes, We Are Ready for One of Saweetie's Infamous Fast-Food Concoctions

Given the massive success of recent McDonald's collaborations with celebrities, it makes sense that the chain has decided to keep these promos coming. The latest star – following in the footsteps of Travis Scott, J Balvin, and BTS – to be tapped by the fast-food brand is "Icy Grl" rapper Saweetie (real name: Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper).
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's Where Almost All McDonald's Commercials Are Actually Filmed

You've probably seen a McDonald's commercial before. We don't have to sit here and talk about it in detail, you know the set-up already. Clean, orderly restaurant of smiling workers, families sitting down with big juicy burgers and perfectly crisp fries, you get the drill. You also probably know that, like most commercials, they're not as true to reality as they say. In an actual visit to McDonald's, you get squished-down burgers, slippery bathroom floors, and sometimes overhear unpleasant and shocking conversations both at the counter and sitting down to eat. That's just the way life is.
CharitiesBrenham Banner-Press

Germania donates $10K to Ronald McDonald House

Germania Insurance is donating $10,000 to help local families through the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. For National Runner’s Month in May, Germania partnered with the public charity to host the Race to Care for Kids giveaway to support active lifestyles while also supporting a great cause.
MusicPosted by
NBC Chicago

Rapper Saweetie Now Has Her Own Meal at McDonald's

The forecast says icy. The Saweetie meal is here. The rapper took to Instagram Monday to celebrate the launch of her very own McDonald's meal, sweepstakes and commercial. The meal -- dubbed the Saweetie Meal -- comes with a Big Mac, 4 piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite and sauces, of course. Dip your McNuggets in the Saweetie 'N Sour, Tangy BBQ Sauces or both if you'd like.
HomelessPosted by
Mashed

Why Misha Collins Fans Are Begging McDonald's To Release This '90s Commercial

Now that the CW series "Supernatural" is over, fans of one of the show's stars are desperately searching for a deeply buried artifact from the actor's body of work. Those out of the loop may wonder why Twitter is littered with seemingly random people begging McDonald's to release a 1998 commercial featuring Misha Collins and possibly titled "Cabin Fever." Some of Collins appeared in the commercial, in any case. Before he landed roles in shows such as "24," "ER," and "NCIS" early in his career (via IMDb), Collins' feet appeared in the McDonald's ad — or so legend has it.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
New York City, NYPosted by
The Independent

Two drunk women in New York walked into closed restaurant and tried to cook dumplings in cold water

Two drunk women apparently snuck into a restaurant over the weekend to cook up some dumplings—and the founder poked fun at them online. Xi'an Famous Foods, the restaurant in question, is best known for slapping and stretching the dough for their hand-pulled noodles. The restaurant founder Jason Wang took to the company's Facebook to discuss the situation in detail. He even included the Nest video camera footage that he uploaded to his YouTube channel."So, two trespassers came in and started trying to cook dumplings (inexplicably, in cold water). While we can respect that one has cravings for our food late...
Home & GardenAllrecipes.com

Grandma's 5 Best-Kept Secrets for a Fresh-Smelling Home

There's something so welcoming about Grandma's house. From fresh-baked cookies to the best hugs on the planet, Grandma's house is a special place. One thing that always stands out in my memory is that unique, comforting smell at my grandmother's house. It just smells like home. Today, there are tons...
RestaurantsDesign Taxi

Abandoned McDonald’s Stuck In The 1980s Astounds With Its Nostalgic Fixtures

From its menus to its advertising, service, and even its prices, McDonald’s isn’t shy to innovate or change. So you can imagine people’s surprise as they stumbled upon an abandoned restaurant filled with branding and furniture that belong. in the past. Urban explorer @triangleofmass, who generally focuses on exploring abandoned...
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
Lifestylewnns.com

Women Are Showing Off Their “Mom Bods” In Response To The “Dad Bod” Trend

Women are taking to Instagram to show off their “mom bods” in response to the recent “dad bod” trend. A woman who is credited with starting the trend says “ever since the dad bod trend started a few years ago, it’s always rubbed me the wrong way. I love that it allows for body acceptance and confidence, but why only for men?”
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.

Comments / 3

Community Policy