Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! I am a sucker for the past because it is something to learn from; stuff like what did and did not work. Take this Dumonthier Pinfire Knife Revolver for instance. Who would not want a backup to their first line of self-defense? Boom! Revolver plus knife, it is a no-brainer. Obviously, this idea did not take off, but it was not an uncommon business adventure for most of the 1800s. There were all sorts of handguns that had bayonets, folding knives, and built-in knives just like this knife revolver.