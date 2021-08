How to make garden furnitures easily with pallets? 20 super ideas for inspiration. Inside and out, pallets are recycled with style. They can even make beautiful garden furniture inexpensively. In order to have an outdoor corner sofa, a bench or a coffee table, a few pallets are enough! The largest budget will be dedicated to the foam mattresses that cover them. The advantage of this DIY trendy wish is also its simplicity of manufacture. Screws, a saw and wire are the basis for imagining a pallet garden furniture. Doing it yourself is also the key to custom-made furniture with personalized dimensions. Discover inspirations and many tips to get started and make a pallet garden furniture easily.