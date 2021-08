If you’ve ever wanted to switch things up at work and add a bit more activity into your mostly sedentary day, consider an under-desk treadmill. Slide one under your desk, and you can get work done while moving your body. While walking on a treadmill desk doesn’t replace other forms of exercise, it is a great way to form healthier habits as moving certainly beats sitting still. The best treadmill desks are quiet, so you don’t have to worry about disturbing roommates, and streamlined enough or can be folded up to either fit under your desk or store away. Here are our picks of the best treadmill desks, so you can stroll through your work day.