Sandy Turner: It’s a race to nowhere

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Our neighbor owns a large pack of dogs and hasn’t picked up after them in more than a year. My spouse and I are at odds over whether to report him to the city. We asked him politely about a month ago to remove the waste, and he was noncommittal. When two weeks went by and nothing happened, my spouse asked again politely, and the guy blew up at him (it should be noted that each time, my spouse offered to assist in removing the waste). He then removed a few bags of waste, but since the mountain of waste was so big, this has done nothing to fix the problem. Meanwhile, the flies are atrocious and I cannot play with my toddler in the backyard because the smell makes me gag. My spouse says the guy is talking about moving and we should wait it out, but I am going nuts. Is it worth calling the city, even if we start a feud with this guy? And how do I convince my spouse?