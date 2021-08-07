Sandy Turner: It’s a race to nowhere

"Around 2006 or so, I was driving flatbed, picked up a load of construction material (drywall, roofing, don't remember but it was prepackaged in boxes and I remember having to use strap protectors on the load) in rural Tennessee. A tarp was required, so I strapped everything down, put the tarp over the load, and left the shipper. About five miles down the road, in the middle of nowhere woods on a two-lane road, I noticed my tarp flapping in the wind. I found a wide shoulder and pulled over to fix it. I realized I just did a bad job tarping this load and decided to re-do it on the side of the road. I undid all the bungee straps, dragged the tarps off, rolled them back up, climbed up on the load and started unrolling the tarps again, and I saw a guy walking down the same side of the road I'm on, coming towards my truck.
