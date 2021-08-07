Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

A Las Vegas mother who was at risk of being evicted from her apartment raised more than $200,000 on GoFundMe in a week

By Taylor Ardrey
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7dqd_0bKr9UPJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04l5d0_0bKr9UPJ00
A screenshot of Dasha Kelly's GoFundMe.

Dasha Kelly/ GoFundMe/Screenshot

A Las Vegas mother of three was at risk of being evicted from her apartment. A GoFundMe helped her raise thousands of dollars to cover her outstanding balance.

Dasha Kelly, 32, was among the millions at risk of being put out of their homes after the federal eviction moratorium expired last weekend.

Kelly lost her job during the pandemic, CNN reported earlier this week . She organized a GoFundMe on Monday to raise enough money to help pay $2,000 in back rent.

"My name is Kelly, and I have 3 daughters living in Nevada. We were maintaining just fine before this pandemic hit. Now we are suffering," the GoFundMe description said. "We do have EBT for food and also applied for Chap. However, they do not assist immediately. We owe $1,900 for rent alone, not including utilities. I will figure out utilities by pawning a few things. As you all know, it is entirely still too hot to be homeless. My daughters are aged 5, 6, and 8."

CNN reported that she received an abundance of donations, raising more than $170,000 in 24 hours. As of Saturday, the fundraiser had reached $231,600, with nearly 4,000 donors.

"It gave me a lot of hope," Kelly told CNN. "And I just want to make sure I do the best that I can to help the next person that is in my same situation."

In an update on her campaign page, Kelly expressed gratitude for the donations and paid off her entire lease. She added that in addition to donating some of the money to charity and buying a car to get to work, she would also put money aside for her three daughters.

"I'm going to open an account for each girl of 5k so that it can build until they are 18," Kelly wrote. "They will be receiving new clothes, shoes and a few toys. We'll also create a family rainy day fund of 50k. Never would I ever want these girls to struggle and be judged like I did."

Although the eviction moratorium previously expired, the CDC announced a new order that protected renters living in areas heavily impacted by COVID-19 until October 3.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 28

Insider

Insider

114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cnn#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
Related
HomelessPeople

Single Mom of 3 Was Facing Eviction — But Then Strangers Raised $230,000 for Her

Just as Dasha Kelly and her three daughters were on the verge of being evicted from their Las Vegas apartment, thousands of donors stepped in to help. Kelly was recently featured in a CNN story about the end of the federal eviction moratorium, which has since been extended to cover about 90% of renters through Oct. 3, and she recounted the difficulties she's faced since losing her job as a card dealer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
AdvocacyPosted by
BET

$170K Raised For Mother And Three Kids Facing Eviction

A Las Vegas mom is feeling very thankful after more than $170,000 was raised to help her pay her rent. Speaking with CNN on Tuesday (August 3), Dasha Kelly, a mother of three explained how close she was to being evicted from her apartment. "I just want to tell everybody...
House RentPosted by
Daily Mail

Mom and her disabled son, three, face living in her car after landlord evicts her and hikes up home price as city dwellers flee to rural towns amid pandemic: Tenants left in limbo as CDC issues new eviction ban

The mother of a disabled three-year-old has told how they are facing living in her car after her landlord almost doubled her rent and then started eviction proceedings - before the CDC issued a new eviction ban. An moratorium on residential evictions that kept millions of people from being forced...
Las Vegas, NVKRON4

Las Vegas is a huge COVID risk, health officials warn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Health officials are warning travel-antsy Americans to think twice before visiting certain places that could be COVID-19 hotspots. This includes a popular weekend destination in the west, Las Vegas. “The biggest hotspot for bringing COVID home to Kaua’i? Las Vegas,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami of Kaua’i...

Comments / 28

Community Policy