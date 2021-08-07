Cancel
Let Me Do You A Flavor: Shrimp Tostadas and Ranch Pinwheels

The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
Hey, there are welcome back! I hope you all have been trying different recipes while I have been away. This week I have some fun and easy recipes that are great ideas for appetizers for your next party or next summer bbq. So grab your scissors and pour a drink as we dive into some super easy summer recipes! It’s that time of year where we are either entertaining at our homes or gathering at a friend's or family member's house where the gathering is centered around food no doubt. This week I wanted to bring you a couple quick and easy recipes that won’t have you in the kitchen for long, but are sure to be crowd-pleasers. This week I bring you shrimp tostadas and ranch pinwheels! For the tostadas you will need: Flour tortillas (small) 1 bag frozen cooked shrimp 1/2 purple onion 3-4 avocados Juice of 2-3 limes 1 jalapeño (optional) Salt and pepper 1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro Vegetable oil Thaw the shrimp and remove the tails. Dice the onion and cut the avocados into medium-sized cubes. The best way to handle the avocado is to slice open, remove the seed and then slice the avocado vertically and then horizontally while it has the skin on- then scoop out of the skin and it comes out in perfect little cubes! Combine the avocado and onion in a bowl. Then dice the jalapeño — if you opted for that — and only use about half the seeds so it’s not too spicy. Add it to the onion and avocado. Add the shrimp to the bowl and the lime juice along with roughly chopped cilantro. Toss this mixture together adding salt and pepper to taste. Put a skillet on the stove on medium-high heat and put we put enough vegetable oil in the bottom to cover it. You will know when your oil is ready if you take the handle of a wooden spoon and touch it to the bottom of the pan and little bubble come up. Put a tortilla in the pan and fry for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side — just until they are golden brown. To serve place the shrimp and avocado mixture on top of a fried tortilla — it’s just that easy! For the ranch pinwheels you will need: 1 pack of large tortilla shells — I like to use spinach ones 8 ounces of cream cheese 1 small package of real bacon bits 1 packet of dry ranch seasoning 1/2 - 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese Soften the cream cheese by letting it sit on the counter for 45 minutes or so, or by placing in the microwave for 30 - 45 seconds. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and take medium to large spoonfuls and spread on the large tortillas. Then roll the tortillas up and put them on a plate — do NOT slice them. Continue until the filling or the tortillas are gone. Place the plate in the fridge for at least an hour but 3 hours is ideal. Remove the plate and slice the tortillas into pinwheels and serve! You can make each of these recipes your own by selecting ingredients depending on your preferences — you can omit the shrimp or substitute crab meat and add fresh garlic. For the pinwheels, you could add olives or onions to kick it up a notch! No matter what you do have fun doing it and as always I am sending love from my kitchen to yours!

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

