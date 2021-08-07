Weymouth won't need preliminary election
WEYMOUTH — The town will not need a preliminary election ahead of the Nov. 2 town election after a sitting district councilor did not return his nomination papers. Three candidates took out nomination papers for the District 5 town council seat, which would have required a preliminary election ahead of the Nov. 2 general election. But District 5 Councilor Ed Harrington did not return papers, leaving just Gary MacDougall and Michael Gallagher on the ballot.www.patriotledger.com
Comments / 0