Weymouth, MA

Weymouth won't need preliminary election

Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEYMOUTH — The town will not need a preliminary election ahead of the Nov. 2 town election after a sitting district councilor did not return his nomination papers. Three candidates took out nomination papers for the District 5 town council seat, which would have required a preliminary election ahead of the Nov. 2 general election. But District 5 Councilor Ed Harrington did not return papers, leaving just Gary MacDougall and Michael Gallagher on the ballot.

www.patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Weymouth, MA
Comments / 0

