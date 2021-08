AUSTIN (KXAN) — There appears to be growing anger in the air. As the delta COVID-19 variant surges, so too are fights on flights. You may have seen various viral videos of out-of-control passengers in the sky. The anger is made worse by alcohol, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which sent letters to airports across the country last week. The FAA is asking for a crackdown on “to go” drinks sold at restaurants that it says passengers are sneaking onboard planes.