Young bald eagle rehabilitated, released by Lake Metroparks

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
A young bald eagle found with avian pox and unable to fly has been successfully rehabilitated over the past 10 months and released back into the wild, according to Lake Metroparks.

The eagle had severe lesions over its face that affected her vision and breathing, so she was taken into the care of the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center located in Lake Metroparks' Penitentiary Glen Reservation.

Lake Metroparks said the eagle was very weak, dehydrated and emaciated and immediately required intensive support care.

As the weeks went on, the lesions began to heal but the wildlife center continued monitoring the eagle to ensure she didn't become reinfected.

Several months after taking the eagle in, she was moved to the flight cage where she continued getting stronger and ready for her release back into the wild.

"It’s been a long road to recovery, but we are so happy to see her fly free again," Lake Metroparks said.

