Young bald eagle rehabilitated, released by Lake Metroparks

A young bald eagle found with avian pox and unable to fly has been successfully rehabilitated over the past 10 months and released back into the wild, according to Lake Metroparks.

The eagle had severe lesions over its face that affected her vision and breathing, so she was taken into the care of the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center located in Lake Metroparks' Penitentiary Glen Reservation.

Lake Metroparks said the eagle was very weak, dehydrated and emaciated and immediately required intensive support care.

As the weeks went on, the lesions began to heal but the wildlife center continued monitoring the eagle to ensure she didn't become reinfected.

Several months after taking the eagle in, she was moved to the flight cage where she continued getting stronger and ready for her release back into the wild.

"It’s been a long road to recovery, but we are so happy to see her fly free again," Lake Metroparks said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.