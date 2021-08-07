Cancel
NBA

Jimmy Butler signs deal to stay with Miami Heat through 2025-26

All-Star guard Jimmy Butler is returning to the Heat on a multimillion-dollar deal that will keep him with the Heat through the 2025-26 season.

ESPN reported Saturday that Butler has signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension.

Butler, 31, will anchor a Heat roster that is taking shape. The Heat concluded a sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Raptors to acquire guard Kyle Lowry and have young All-Star Bam Adebayo in place.

“Jimmy is the anchor and face of our franchise along with Bam and Kyle,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement. “With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board. He’s very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the Heat organization has been a great, great coup for us.”

A five-time All-Star, Butler has spent the past two seasons with the Heat. In 10 NBA seasons, he has career averages of 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists but exceeded them in 2020-21 with 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also lead the league in steals with 2.1 per game.

“I’m excited about this upcoming season,” Butler said in a statement issued by the team. “Good players find a way to play good basketball. We have a lot of those types of guys on this team.”

–Field Level Media

