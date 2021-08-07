Netflix’s Uncouple Series Puts Neil Patrick Harris in the Lead – /Film
Neil Patrick Harris is teaming up with Emily In Paris creator Darren Star on what could very well be my new favorite show. In the upcoming Netflix series Uncoupled, Harris stars as Michael, a man whose life is flipped upside down when his “perfect” husband walks out on him after 17 years. Struggling to confront his new reality, Michael must accept losing the man he thought was his soulmate and figure out how to be a 40-something-year-old single gay man in New York City.districtchronicles.com
