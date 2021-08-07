Netflix’s Uncouple Series Puts Neil Patrick Harris in the Lead – /Film

The superhero subgenre has been shaken up by the arrival of The Boys, a pitch-black parody and satire of the current pop culture obsession de jour. The Amazon Prime series, as well as its graphic novel source material written by Garth Ennis, has achieved its popularity by taking an unapologetically political stance in using their messed-up “heroes” to comment on current events. As we wait for new episodes, a new The Boys season 3 teaser has arrived with some more in-universe coverage from the Vought News Network, and some details on a new superhero have been revealed.