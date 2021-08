Reviewing a vehicle from the passenger's seat is difficult, but every once in a while a new car comes along that's special enough for us to jump at any chance to experience it, even if not from behind the wheel. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of those cars, and we didn't need to mull it over when the company offered us a ride in its Formula 1–inspired hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed—with Aston CEO Tobias Moers driving no less.