Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Abdulrashid Sadulaev Overpowers Kyle Snyder in Titanic Clash for Gold

By Michael Rosenberg
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfDGc_0bKr6nyl00

The U.S. wrestler was unable to defend his Olympic gold medal against his Russian rival, who won by a 6–3 decision.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CHIBA, Japan — This was the match everybody in wrestling anticipated, Kyle Snyder against Abdulrashid Sadulaev, the United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee, perhaps the two best male wrestlers in the world, both reigning Olympic gold medalists, one of those rare Olympic finals when everybody in the sport knew who would be in it before the tournament started … and yet it was, at its core, about what Snyder did not know.

All that training. All those workouts. All that time thinking about Sadulaev since they last faced each other in 2018.

Was it enough?

Unlike swimmers and runners, Snyder could not measure himself against a clock. He could not really measure himself against other 97-kg (213-pound) freestyle wrestlers, either. They never gave him much trouble anyway. His entire Olympic quest was about improving enough so he could beat one man. And that man beat him soundly.

The final was 6–3. But at one point, it was 6–0. Sadulaev was so powerful, so immoveable, that it was hard to believe that this was the legendary Kyle Snyder trying to beat him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8ncN_0bKr6nyl00

Mandi Wright/USA TODAY Sports

Sadulaev earned the first point of the match when it was decided that his nickname, The Russian Tank, is far superior to Snyder’s Captain America. No, that’s not right. Sadulaev got the point because Snyder received two warnings for inactivity, which created a 30-second window in which one of the wrestlers had to score a point. If nobody did, Sadulaev would get one. Nobody did. Tank 1, Captain 0.

Sadulaev got his next point when he forced Snyder to step out. It was becoming clear that all of Snyder’s plans would probably not mean a thing. Sadulaev was content to let Snyder be the aggressor. Soon it was 4–0, and then Sadulaev got a takedown to make it 6–0, and when it finally ended at 6–3, the questions for Snyder were simple and unpleasant.

There is no shame in a silver medal, but Olympic achievements are not just about what you win. They are about what you have won before. In Snyder’s sophomore year at Ohio State, he went unbeaten and won a national title. In his junior year, he went unbeaten and won a national title. In his senior year, he lost! Well, once. He still won a national title.

And while he was still in college, Snyder went to Rio de Janeiro and won an Olympic gold medal. He had already won a world championship. He was 20 years old and had achieved everything a wrestler could want to achieve, which might explain his oversight while he was in Rio.

He forgot to convince Sadulaev to stay at 86 kilograms (190 pounds).

Sadulaev also won gold in Rio. He was also 20 years old. The next year, he moved up a weight class for the world championships, and it was pretty obvious that he was going after Snyder’s crown.

They faced each other for the first time in the 2017 world championship. Sadulaev built a lead. But Snyder came back and won. Snyder was a gracious winner that day: “I would have been happy with that performance, even if I lost,” he said. But he also said this, of Sadulaev: “He felt smaller. I felt stronger than him. That is what made him tired. He was definitely smaller for the weight class.”

It might have been true. It did not stay true for long. The next year, Sadulaev beat Snyder at the World Championships. The year after that, Sadulaev won again, but this time Snyder didn’t even make the final. Snyder said then, “The simple truth is I need to get better," and he did get better. Unfortunately, so did Sadulaev.

Snyder must have seen this. But when he was asked if Sadulaev is a different wrestler now than when he first faced him, Snyder said, “I don't know. I'm not sure.” When he was asked if the key to Sadulaev’s win is that he is just so strong, Snyder said, “I don’t know,” and laughed humorlessly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mh0tR_0bKr6nyl00

Mandi Wright/USA TODAY Sports

The strength of great wrestlers is like the speed of race cars—if you only measure them against each other, you can lose sight of how impressive they are compared to everybody else. Sadulaev and Snyder wore each other out. When it ended, they were too weak to do anything but exist. Snyder leaned forward with his hands on his knees. Sadulaev was on his back with his hands on his face. Snyder stood up and then put his hands on his knees. Finally there was a handshake, and Sadulaev put his hand on Snyder’s head, and they walked off.

Snyder speaks Russian, but he said he did not speak to Sadulaev at all Saturday, before or after they wrestled. Perhaps there was nothing to say. Snyder knows what happened. They both do.

More Olympics Coverage:

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdulrashid Sadulaev
Person
Kyle Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Combat#Russian Olympic Committee#The Russian Tank#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat Sportssportswar.com

Snyder should at least get silver, and has beaten the Gold medal favorite

Will any US men medal at Olympics? Women will get a few but men? ** -- Lakeridgehokie 08/02/2021 10:16AM. Mensah-Stock was very impressive. Great Representative of -- GreenvilleVT 08/03/2021 08:53AM. Yep...impressed she didn't have "the sads" and lacked the courage to quit! ** -- Palmetto Hokie 08/03/2021 10:47AM. Snyder should...
Soccerchatsports.com

LIVE: USMNT, Mexico Clash for Concacaf Gold Cup Title

For a second time in two months, the U.S. men's national team and Mexico are vying for a Concacaf trophy. On June 6 it was the inaugural Nations League title, won by the U.S. in an extra-time thriller. Now a different cast of U.S. players is hoping to defeat a more experienced group of El Tri counterparts in the 2021 Gold Cup final. Sunday's match in Las Vegas represents a chance for the U.S. to also close the gap in the all-time title race, with Mexico entering with a record eight Gold Cup titles and the U.
Combat Sportsintermatwrestle.com

Tokyo Watch - 50 Profiles in 50 Days: Abdulrashid Sadulaev (Russia)

Five-time World/Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev (Russia) (Photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) As of today, we under 50 days from the start of wrestling at the Olympic Games. Over the next 50 days, we'll bring you one profile per day of a decorated international contender. Make sure you get to know the wrestlers that Team USA will compete against in Tokyo.
WWEPosted by
Sports Illustrated

William Regal Mourns the Loss of the Great Bobby Eaton: ‘He Was a Complete and Utter Joy to Be Around’

The wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of industry icon Bobby Eaton, who died in his sleep Wednesday. Known as “Beautiful” Bobby, Eaton starred for Jim Crockett Promotions, the NWA and World Championship Wrestling. He worked primarily outside the WWE realm, so while Eaton will never receive proper recognition on SmackDown or Raw, it does not change the fact that he left a lasting impact on the business of professional wrestling, particularly in its tag team ranks.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Snowflake vs BigQuery: Clash of Titans (Part 2)

Welcome to Part 2 (and final) of this comparison between Snowflake (SF) and Google BigQuery (BQ). In Part 1 (which can be found here) we looked at the easy “out-of-the-box” version of BigQuery and kept it as simple as possible for the cost and performance comparison. But now, we need to have a deeper look:
Woodbine, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Kyle Snyder upended his world in pursuit of Russian prodigy Sadulaev and another gold medal

Kyle Snyder knew it was time to turn his world upside down two years ago. The Woodbine native had been widely considered the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the world in 2017. Who could argue, really? Snyder had three straight NCAA championships, two straight world championships, an Olympic gold medal and a victory over Russian prodigy Abdulrashid Sadulaev in what fans dubbed the “Match of ...
Ohio StateWBNS 10TV Columbus

Former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder earns silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Former Ohio State University wrestler Kyle Snyder earned a silver medal Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. Snyder lost while competing against Abdulrashid Sadulaev of Russia. On Friday, Snyder won three matches, which allowed him to advance to the championship match in the men’s freestyle competition. During the 2016 Olympic games,...
Combat SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Tokyo Olympics: Woodbine native Kyle Snyder wins opening match at 97-kilograms, advances to quarterfinals

Kyle Snyder kicked off his Olympic title defense in style Friday morning in Tokyo. The three-time world champion from Woodbine made quick work of Jordan Steen of Canada in the opening round of the 97-kilogram freestyle wrestling event, scoring five takedowns in the first three minutes to run away with a 12-2 technical superiority victory over the two-time Pan-American bronze medalist.
Swimming & SurfingSporting News

Kyle Chalmers misses out on 100m freestyle gold in thrilling finish

Australian Kyle Chalmers matched his personal best time in an effort to defend his 100m freestyle gold medal but it wasn't quite enough. Pre-race favourite, American Caeleb Dressel, edged out Chalmers by sixth one hundredths of a second to take the win, with the South Australian claiming the silver and Russian Olympic Comittee respresentative Kliment Kolesnikov finishing third.
Combat SportsNBC Sports

USA Wrestler Kyle Snyder Wins Semifinal Match to Advance to Gold Medal Bout

American wrestler Kyle Synder won his semifinal match and moved on for a chance at gold in the men’s freestyle 97kg wrestling event. Snyder defeated Turkey’s Suleyman Karadeniz 5-0 in the semifinal match. The 2016 gold medalist previously took down Canadian Jordan Steen 12-2 in the Round of 16 and Abraham Conyedo of Italy 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Combat Sportsflowrestling.org

Snyder Vs Sadulaev Will Decide Team Champs...Again!

Wrestling at the Olympic Games is almost concluded and the team race between Russia and the United States could not be closer. There’s only one day of wrestling left - read below to see where the team standings and how the final matches in Tokyo will influence who wins the team title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy