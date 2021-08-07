Cancel
Health

Eliminate Snoring From Your Life with This Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. It's no surprise that sleep is crucial for entrepreneurs. A good night's sleep...

Health
FDA
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

22 Habits To Help Ease Your Mind and Eliminate Worry

Do you worry so much that it’s starting to interfere with your life? You must find some effective ways to help ease your mind to prevent this situation from worsening. Excessive worry turns into anxiety, and according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, over 6.8 billion adults suffer from this condition. It’s the most common form of mental illness found, but it’s easily treated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

3 Unnoticeable Signs You Are With the Wrong Person

How do you know you have found yourself the right match?. From childhood, I always believed in romantic fairytales. Movies and books almost convinced me that a soft violin would play in the background, the time would pause at 11:11, my heart would beat abnormally, and the cool breeze would tickle and make me feel special.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

This Trick Can Strengthen Your Heart in Minutes, Says New Study

Heart health is complicated, and the best approach is to pursue multiple strategies, including diet and exercise. But a new study found that one simple trick—five minutes of breathing exercises, performed six days a week—can lower blood pressure and protect your heart. Read on—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Obesity Drug Leads To Dramatic Weight Loss

Once-a-week injection of this drug led overweight or obese people to lose more than a fifth of their weight. A weekly injection of semaglutide can reduce body weight by more than 20 percent, a study has found. Semaglutide — which is now approved by the US FDA for weight management...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements for Heartburn, According to Dietitians

We may earn a commission for anything you purchase through links on this page. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the piece's initial publication. Heartburn, which occurs when the contents of the stomach move backward and upward into the food pipe and cause discomfort, is pretty unpleasant. Luckily, there are supplements you can take to lessen the effects of heartburn and ease digestion.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mum who spent three hours on a British beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.
Cancergeorgiahealthnews.com

Channel 2 anchor diagnosed with brain cancer

Months after two masses were discovered in her brain, Channel 2 Action News Anchor Jovita Moore asked us to share that she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The WSB-TV veteran anchor underwent surgery in April days after doctors discovered the masses. We now know those tumors are a cancer called glioblastoma.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Red Flags That Reveal an Emotionally Immature Person

Have you ever met someone emotionally immature? These people love to engage in blame-shifting, and they’re not much on taking responsibility for their actions. Here is a significant difference. When someone is mature, they understand the fundamentals of building healthy relationships, but immature ones often have poor relationships skills. Imagine...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Not Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says Dietitian

Over the past year, vitamin D has become a hot topic, with multiple studies suggesting a link between low vitamin D levels and an increased risk of catching COVID or developing more severe symptoms from the virus. Unfortunately, insufficient levels of vitamin D affect more people than you may realize—a 2011 study published in the journal Nutrition Research found that, among 4,495 U.S. adults studied, approximately 42% were vitamin D deficient.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Last week, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

