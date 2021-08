Survey after survey confirms that consumers want to be greener in their purchasing decisions. Across various industries, from electronics to pharmaceutical as well as cosmetics, sustainability is redefining how shoppers choose the products they buy. Take, for example, a 2019 survey by Accenture. Its broad sample of 6,000 consumers in 11 countries determined that almost 72 per cent of respondents reported buying more eco-friendly products than they had five years earlier, and 81 per cent said they expect to buy more over the next five years.