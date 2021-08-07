Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-76) seek to clinch a road series win over the San Diego Padres (62-49) Saturday after winning Friday’s opener, 8-5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Diamondbacks RHP Taylor Widener (1-1, 5.05 ERA) makes his 10th start. He has a 1.46 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9 and 9.4 K/9 through 41 IP.

Widener pitched 6 scoreless innings and picked up the win in a 3-1 victory April 4 over the Padres.

He has allowed 5 earned runs in each of his last three starts giving him a 10.66 ERA since July 20.

Padres RHP Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.48 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.02 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 10.5 K/9 through 121 2/3 IP.

The Padres have beaten the Diamondbacks both times Darvish has started against them, although he did not get the decision in either game. He has a 4.22 ERA in those two games despite allowing just 1 run through 6 innings in the most recent contest.

He has a 7.36 ERA in his last five starts, spanning 25 2/3 innings.

Diamondbacks at Padres odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Money line: Diamondbacks +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Padres -320 (bet $320 to win $100)

Diamondbacks +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Padres -320 (bet $320 to win $100) Against the spread/ATS: Diamondbacks +1.5 (+111) | Padres -1.5 (-140)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (+111) | Padres -1.5 (-140) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Padres 7, Diamondbacks 4

The Diamondbacks won the first game of the series but are only 14-41 on the road this season. They haven’t won two games in a road series since they took two of three in Atlanta April 23-25.

Only the Chicago White Sox have more home wins than the Padres’ 36 at Petco Park, although they are 3-4 in their last seven games there.

Picking the Padres to win is easy but at -320, there are much better bets to make. PASS and look to the spread and the total.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

In addition to having the second-fewest road wins the Diamondbacks have the fifth-worst road cover percentage, although they have covered the spread in four of their last five road contests.

The Padres’ last five wins have been by at least 2 runs. In their six wins over the Diamondbacks this season, four have been by at least 2 runs.

Take the PADRES -1.5 (-140).

Six of the 10 games between the two teams this season have had totals of 9 or more runs.

Considering the ERA of both pitchers over their last few starts (Widener 10.66 in his last three and Darvish 7.36 in his last five), we can expect some runs on the board.

Take OVER 8.5 (-102).

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.