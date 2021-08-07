Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqokN_0bKr6Ygk00

The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-76) seek to clinch a road series win over the San Diego Padres (62-49) Saturday after winning Friday’s opener, 8-5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Diamondbacks RHP Taylor Widener (1-1, 5.05 ERA) makes his 10th start. He has a 1.46 WHIP, 4.2 BB/9 and 9.4 K/9 through 41 IP.

  • Widener pitched 6 scoreless innings and picked up the win in a 3-1 victory April 4 over the Padres.
  • He has allowed 5 earned runs in each of his last three starts giving him a 10.66 ERA since July 20.

Padres RHP Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.48 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.02 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 10.5 K/9 through 121 2/3 IP.

  • The Padres have beaten the Diamondbacks both times Darvish has started against them, although he did not get the decision in either game. He has a 4.22 ERA in those two games despite allowing just 1 run through 6 innings in the most recent contest.
  • He has a 7.36 ERA in his last five starts, spanning 25 2/3 innings.

Diamondbacks at Padres odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 11:10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Diamondbacks +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Padres -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Diamondbacks +1.5 (+111) | Padres -1.5 (-140)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Padres 7, Diamondbacks 4

Money line (ML)

The Diamondbacks won the first game of the series but are only 14-41 on the road this season. They haven’t won two games in a road series since they took two of three in Atlanta April 23-25.

Only the Chicago White Sox have more home wins than the Padres’ 36 at Petco Park, although they are 3-4 in their last seven games there.

Picking the Padres to win is easy but at -320, there are much better bets to make. PASS and look to the spread and the total.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

In addition to having the second-fewest road wins the Diamondbacks have the fifth-worst road cover percentage, although they have covered the spread in four of their last five road contests.

The Padres’ last five wins have been by at least 2 runs. In their six wins over the Diamondbacks this season, four have been by at least 2 runs.

Take the PADRES -1.5 (-140).

Over/Under (O/U)

Six of the 10 games between the two teams this season have had totals of 9 or more runs.

Considering the ERA of both pitchers over their last few starts (Widener 10.66 in his last three and Darvish 7.36 in his last five), we can expect some runs on the board.

Take OVER 8.5 (-102).

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The San Diego Padres#Bb 9#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Diamondbacks 4 Money#The Chicago White Sox#Baseballhq Com#Era#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Athletics vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Oakland Athletics and the San Diego Padres will finish up their two-game series on Wednesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make an Athletics-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres took Tuesday’s matchup, so they have a chance to complete the sweep in this one. San...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Snell expected to start for San Diego against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (63-49, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (5-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -199, Diamondbacks +169; over/under is 8...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres finally capitalize on Darvish’s fine start to beat Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO — In the instant a “Let’s go Padres” chant faded, the San Diego Padres finally began to go again. With Adam Frazier on the second base, following a single that led off the bottom of the eighth inning and subsequent steal, Manny Machado smacked a curveball into center field to break a 2-2 tie. Jake Cronenworth was intentionally walked and Wil Myers singled with one out to load the bases. Trent Grisham walked to bring in a run. Pinch-hitter Austin Nola’s single scored two more.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Manny Machado spurs rally as Padres top Diamondbacks

Manny Machado hit a tie-breaking single to trigger a four-run eighth inning Saturday, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Adam Frazier opened the eighth with a single to center against Arizona right-handed reliever Brett de Geus (2-1). Machado took a second strike as Frazier stole second, then lined another single to center to drive in Frazier and snap a 2-2 tie.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.
MLBdarnews.com

Snell strikes out 13 in 7 innings, Padres blank Dbacks 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Blake Snell struck out 13 over seven sharp innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in both runs, and the San Diego Padres defeated Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Sunday. Snell (6-4) did not allow a hit until the fifth and won a second...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Blake Snell strikes out 13 in 2-0 victory as Padres take series vs. Diamondbacks

Blake Snell was coming off a start against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night that was very promising. In five innings of work, Snell only allowed one run in five innings while striking out six and walking three. This was a great sign for Snell who was coming off one of his worst outings, allowing seven runs against the same Oakland team.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Today's slate is as barren as they come for pitching options, and even hitting will have us streaming against aces because of ancillary factors and lack of alternative options. If your league has an innings limit, it may be advisable to simply sit today out, maybe double-stream another day. If...
MLBmonroecopost.com

Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (64-39) host the Houston Astros (64-40) Saturday for the second game of their three-game interleague set at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Astros vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions. The Astros won...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres could take major gamble with Fernando Tatis Jr.

There is no question that the San Diego Padres need Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup. The offense has not been nearly as dynamic of late, and even when they score runs, the pitching staff has struggled. While Tatis cannot help the staff get the ball over the plate, his return to the lineup could spark the confidence they need to hold on to a playoff berth.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 8/7/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
San Diego, CApetcoparkinsider.com

San Diego Padres Gear For Dogs

Dress up your beloved four-legged fans! Pets are some of the most loyal Padres fans in all of San Diego. Here are our picks for dog jerseys, Padres shirts, dog toys, collars and more:. Petco Park Insider is a guide to help fans enjoy events and baseball games in downtown...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Eloy Jimenez homers twice as White Sox cap sweep of Cubs

Eloy Jimenez belted two of his team's four home runs while collecting five RBIs as the visiting Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dylan Cease struck out 10 in five solid innings to earn the win. Jimenez and Cease, both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy