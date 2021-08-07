LaKeith Stanfield Voices the Anime ‘Yasuke’ in a Feudal Japan with Magic and Mechs – /Film

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest shows to come from Japan in the last year or so, and it is ready to take on the world. If you have not seen season one yet, Jujutsu Kaisen blends the best of supernatural and horror together under Gege Akutami's watch. And according to the show's director, he had a little freak out after learning he was selected to oversee the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.