This 3D-Printed Table Lamp Is Made From Orange Peels and It’s Compostable
Milan-based startup Krill Design seeks to promote a circular economy through innovative design. Conducting extensive research and development, the company creates sustainable homewares by repurposing organic waste and transforming it into eco-design products. For one of their most recent projects—a 3D-printed table lamp—the creative design team decided to use a pretty unorthodox material: orange peels. The first of its kind, the Ohmie lamp is made entirely of recycled orange peels, directly from Sicilian orange fields—the producer of about 3% of the world’s oranges.mymodernmet.com
Comments / 0