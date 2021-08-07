Lady Gaga Is ’60s Chic in a Little Black Dress and Pointed Pumps for ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga took inspiration from polished vintage style for her latest look.

The “Rain On Me” singer displayed retro-chic fashion for her new music video — a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” with close friend and jazz legend Tony Bennett. For the occasion, Gaga donned a black tweed button-up minidress with sheer black tights. Accented with circular black enamel earrings and a high-volume hairstyle, her outfit looked straight out of the ’60s.

When it came to shoes, Gaga stuck to classics with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The sharp style appeared to feature satin uppers and heels that were at least 4 inches in height. The shoes accentuated the classic nature of Gaga’s ensemble, while bringing it an effortlessly timeless feel. You can check out her outfit — and the duo’s powerful vocals — in their music video below.

Pointed-toe pumps are having a moment, now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed. Gaga’s pair is utterly chic and versatile, with a neutral hue that can dress up any outfit. However, they aren’t the only pair she’s worn recently. The “Poker Face” singer previously donned similar heels by Gianvito Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti — including for her final concert with Bennett at Radio City Music Hall — this week. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Beckinsale and Rita Ora have also worn a range of pumps this season from top labels like Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer ‘s red-carpet outfits often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from a range of luxury labels, including Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike for a more-casual vibe. Recently, she’s also returned to wearing her towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — the boots boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

