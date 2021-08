General Hospital spoilers tease that Dr Liesl O’Brecht (Kathleen Gati) and Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) seem to be moving forward with a new romance. This unlikely couple first began to have feelings for one another when Scott accidentally killed the man who was trying to give unwanted romantic attention to the Leisl. Leisl took control and covered up the crime which ended up being ruled a mugging.Scotty was in the clear.