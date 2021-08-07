The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Can Steffy Recover From Finn’s Mom Bomb? Finn’s Tug-Of-War
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that when Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) tells John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) that she is his mother, the newlywed is thrilled. He drags Sheila inside to meet everyone, unaware of Sheila’s history. It is a huge bombshell for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Can she recover from this or will it be too much?celebratingthesoaps.com
