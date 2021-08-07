The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Can Steffy Recover From Finn’s Mom Bomb? Finn’s Tug-Of-War

It’s only natural that some viewers would be wondering who plays Jack Finnegan on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL as the actor has a face that should be very familiar for plenty of daytime fans! Actor Ted King made his debut in the July 30 episode of B&B, his first for CBS Daytime. Previously, he was well-known to ABC soap fans for his roles as Danny Roberts on LOVING and THE CITY, Luis and Lorenzo Alcazar on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and Tomás Delgado on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Viewers might also recognize the talented performer from his role of detective Andy Trudeau on the primetime supernatural drama CHARMED or one of his numerous other roles in film and television.