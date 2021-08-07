Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Can Steffy Recover From Finn’s Mom Bomb? Finn’s Tug-Of-War

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that when Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) tells John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) that she is his mother, the newlywed is thrilled. He drags Sheila inside to meet everyone, unaware of Sheila’s history. It is a huge bombshell for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Can she recover from this or will it be too much?

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thorsten Kaye
Person
Kimberlin Brown
Person
Katherine Kelly Lang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Sos#Soapoperaspy#Soap Opera Digest#Forresters#B B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Jack Finnegan on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL — Everything You Need To Know

It’s only natural that some viewers would be wondering who plays Jack Finnegan on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL as the actor has a face that should be very familiar for plenty of daytime fans! Actor Ted King made his debut in the July 30 episode of B&B, his first for CBS Daytime. Previously, he was well-known to ABC soap fans for his roles as Danny Roberts on LOVING and THE CITY, Luis and Lorenzo Alcazar on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and Tomás Delgado on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Viewers might also recognize the talented performer from his role of detective Andy Trudeau on the primetime supernatural drama CHARMED or one of his numerous other roles in film and television.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Grandma Sheila Carter Worms Her Way Into Sinn’s Wedding?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is baaack and about to be a part of a huge mother of a plot. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) get married this week but there will be the usual soapy hiccups along the way to threaten the nuptials actually getting off the ground.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn’s Zero Dollar Divorce, Eric Stunned By Special Request

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) ignores the rules. Despite what Eric Forrester (John McCook) ordered, she confronts him anyway. She struts past Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and makes a shocking stance on the divorce. Could she want no settlement at all? Instead, she could ask for something far more valuable.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tessa’s Search And Rescue, Power Of Love Saves Mariah And Baby

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is still missing. It could get dangerous, especially if she goes into labor. It is confirmed that Tessa goes out to search for the missing woman. This suggests it might end up being a story about the power of love. It will strengthen Mariah and Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) relationship — as long as the surrogate and unborn baby can be found before it’s too late.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Stands Up To Eric, Refuses To Be Treated Like A Child

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is walking a fine line. He accepted Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) terms but can’t deny how he feels about Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). The actor teased that Carter is a grown man and will not have his life dictated to him. It sounds as if Carter stands up to Eric — even if it means losing everything.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Sneaky Paris Shows True Colors – Wants Steffy’s Life?

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is moving into a full house on The Bold And The Beautiful. Surprisingly, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) invited her to live at the cliff house. Her fiance John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) was equally welcoming. Isn’t it every single young girl’s dream to live with a couple, a toddler, and a newborn? To be honest, Paris is pretty excited about living with them. However, B&B spoilers hint this arrangement will cause plenty of soapy drama.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tara Shoots Her Shot at Kyle

Adam: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) gets frank with Sharon (Sharon Case). Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) is finally sprung from the nuthouse, courtesy of Adam. Chelsea is released and sent to take care of her mom Anita (Catherine Bach). Before she leaves, Chelsea begs Adam to let Connor go with her, but he rejects the idea. Later, Chels sees Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon apologizing for what she put them through and mentions how Adam isn't allowing Connor to come with her, due to Victor's (Eric Braeden) influence.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Secretly Saves One Sally Nugget, Needs Future Leverage

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) gets the goods on Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She goes to L.A. and speaks with Eric Forrester (John McCook). He drops a lot of bombshells on Phyllis, including one nugget that she’s going to keep to herself. She expects Sally will continue to be a problem and wants to have leverage handy.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Carter’s Unbearable Heartbreak, COO Torn Over Eric’s Conditions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) has set certain conditions for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). One is that he has to stay away from Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). Talking about the storyline, the actor said that Carter’s heartbreak is real. Could “Quarter” be more than a fling and the beginning of a real love story?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Eric Stunned By Quinn’s Attitude – Finn’s Dad Arrives – Paris’ Surprising Offer

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers indicate that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be stunned by his wife, Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) attitude concerning their divorce. John “Finn” Finnegan’s father will arrive in town. Paris Buckingham will receive a surprising offer. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming up in the next two weeks, July 19 through July 30.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris A New Love Interest For Thomas?

The Bold and the Beautiful rumors indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be getting a new love interest. Thomas’ days of pining over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) seem to be ending. Despite the feelings he has for her, he knows deep down she’ll always love Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Comments / 6

Community Policy