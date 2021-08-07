Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $369,000

Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic Harborview Estates. A beautiful collection of designer town homes. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, upgraded master bath. Open floor plans loaded with quality and amenities. Concrete driveways with 2 car garages, elevator, bonus rooms with walk out to back yard, new kitchens with quartz counter tops, 42 inch White shaker cabinets, wood floors, 9ft ceilings, 2 zone central AC, spacious bedrooms., balconies, water views, pristine location close to Jersey Shore landmarks and highways with easy access to Marinas, the BEACHES AND WATER, Atlantic City, the Airport, Smithville, Tuckerton, Great Restaurants, Golfing, boating. This location has it all. Ready to move in and enjoy!

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuckerton, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Business
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Real Estate
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Business
Atlantic City, NJ
Real Estate
City
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
City
Smithville, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home#Great Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy