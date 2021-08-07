This Is The First Thing Bobby Flay Remembers Cooking

For the last 15 years, Hell Kitchen has entertained millions of people. Apparently, there’s something people really love about watching people cook in high-pressure situations while being yelled at on national TV. The battle between the chefs might be the main competition on the show, but it’s not the only one. Apparently, getting the opportunity to be one of the diners on the show is also very challenging. Whether or not it’s worth it will depend solely on how bad you want to have the experience. If you’re interested in knowing more about the process, we’ve got all the details you need. Keep reading to find out what it’s like to eat at the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant during filming.