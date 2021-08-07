Cancel
This Is The First Thing Bobby Flay Remembers Cooking

By Karen Hart
Every chef has their Proust madeleine moment — that epiphany when food transcends. Per Fine Dining Lovers, Proust's food moment famously occurred when he dipped a madeleine into a cup of tea and wrote, "No sooner had the warm liquid mixed with the crumbs touched my palate than a shudder ran through me and I stopped, intent upon the extraordinary thing that was happening to me." Bobby Flay, the decorated celebrity chef who is always helping us navigate the challenges of grilling meat properly and making the perfect vinaigrette using grilled citrus, is no different.

