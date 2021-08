With COVID-19 restrictions in place in Western New York and a global pandemic, the Buffalo Bills’ radio broadcasts looked (sounded?) different in 2020. John Murphy called games — home and away — from the booth at Bills Stadium with a wide-angle TV view helping with road games. Color analyst Eric Wood was replaced by Steve Tasker, as well, since Tasker lives in Western New York and wouldn’t have to quarantine for two weeks before every game like Wood, who lives near Louisville.