How golf helped a Holocaust survivor

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIke Alterman, 93, is one of the last remaining survivors of the Holocaust, where all of his relatives died. He compares his arrival in Windermere in the Lake District after life in World War Two concentration camps to being like "out of hell - into paradise". At the time Jewish...

www.bbc.co.uk

