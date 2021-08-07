How golf helped a Holocaust survivor

Join Holocaust Museum Los Angeles for a virtual survivor talk with David Lenga on Friday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m., via Zoom. Lenga was born in 1927 in Lodz, Poland. The Lenga family was confined to a ghetto in the suburb of Strykow, where they spent the first two years of World War II. Lenga was later forced to move into the Lodz Ghetto, where he was separated from his mother and younger brother. Lenga was later sent to Auschwitz and a labor camp in Bavaria, where he and a few other prisoners escaped and hid throughout southern Germany until they were liberated by American troops in May 1945. Suggested donation is $10. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZN8eol1IQq6wjMlzQ6J_rg.