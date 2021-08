Yesterday, the Hella Mega Tour, the biggest rock spectacle of this strange and tentative little moment, hit a big speedbump. A few hours before the big Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer show came to New York’s Citi Field, Fall Out Boy announced that someone in their camp and tested positive for COVID-19 and that the band would have to skip the New York and Boston shows as a precaution. (Fall Out Boy also pointed out that everyone on the tour, bands and crews, is fully vaccinated.) Last night, the show went down in New York without Fall Out Boy, and one of the band’s tourmates gave them a salute.